House Speaker Cameron Sexton reiterated support Thursday for legislation that would steer a TennCare contract to Centene Corp., saying it’s necessary to ensure coverage for thousands of people on a dual enrollment plan. Sexton contends more “openness” is needed because thousands of people eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid were dropped from TennCare by companies […] The post Stockard on the Stump: House Speaker stands by bill giving Centene a TennCare contract appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO