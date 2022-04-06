ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

Join TCPL's Online Book Club! For April's meeting, we'll discuss...

www.thecolonytx.gov

UV Cavalier Daily

A&E Book Club: Three books to read this month

It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Post and Courier

News from BCLS: Moncks Corner Book Club returns to library

Berkeley County Library System is welcoming customers back with the return of the Moncks Corner Book Club. The next meeting of the club will be March 17 at the Moncks Corner Library at 5:30 p.m., according to a BCLS press release. From there, the club will meet every third Thursday of the month.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
#Online Book Club
veranda.com

Our March Sip & Read Book Club Pick Is 'To Boldly Grow'

Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive into a book and offer exclusive conversations with the author, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Tamar Haspel's To Boldly Grow, a reflection on the journalist's journey into a food-first lifestyle. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTAL

Biskie’s Book Club: Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult

This week Biskie is talking about Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult. This book explores the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in early March 2020 while cases were still low, and what the rapid spread of the virus would mean for the world. The main character of Diana is an ambitious...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rolling out

Netflix Book Club March pick: ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’

Each month, “Orange is the New Black”s, Uzo Aduba, hosts the Netflix Book Club. This new social series combines literature and entertainment by inviting you to ‘Read. Watch. Then let’s talk’ about the latest book-to-screen adaptations. Partnered with Starbucks, Aduba will invite the stars and storytellers for coffee and deep dive into the journey behind the stories on-page and on-screen. This month’s pick is Julia Quinn’s New York Times-bestselling novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the inspiration behind season two of “Bridgerton”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mashed

How Reese Witherspoon's Famous Book Club Inspired A New Wine

Reese Witherspoon's book club continues to provide inspiration. Officially named Reese's Book Club (RBC), the reading group describes itself as "only the best book club ever" with selection monthly selections made by Witherspoon herself that highlight women across different genres. While the book selections are chosen to introduce "new voices, authors, and perspectives" the group says it's all about the joy of reading in this free-to-join app (books may cost additional). And if you readers enjoy a relaxing moment, many will enjoy this new SIMI wine inspired by the RBC experience.
DRINKS
travelnoire.com

What To Expect When You Book A Club Level Hotel Room

We’ve heard guests simply dismiss the idea of upgrading to the club level when it’s offered at check in. Other than paying for an upgraded hotel room, the clueless guest probably had no idea what to expect if they were to upgrade at their hotel. While checking into...
LIFESTYLE
Times Leader

Emanuel, Teitsworth use art to express love for nature

Wyoming Valley Art League to host ‘Falling Light’ exhibit. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. When Renee Emanuel and her husband Bill Teitsworth saw four flocks of geese flying north one day, the couple “speculated, hearing their loud honking voices, about what (the birds) were talking about.”
WILKES-BARRE, PA

