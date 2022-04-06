Online Book Club

Each month, “Orange is the New Black”s, Uzo Aduba, hosts the Netflix Book Club. This new social series combines literature and entertainment by inviting you to ‘Read. Watch. Then let’s talk’ about the latest book-to-screen adaptations. Partnered with Starbucks, Aduba will invite the stars and storytellers for coffee and deep dive into the journey behind the stories on-page and on-screen. This month’s pick is Julia Quinn’s New York Times-bestselling novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the inspiration behind season two of “Bridgerton”.
