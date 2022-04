MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s baseball team got off to a sluggish start and appeared in danger of giving away some of the ground it had gained in last weekend’s series win over TCU, but the Mountaineers awoke in the bottom of the fourth with seven runs to knock off in-state foe Marshall 17-8 on Wednesday afternoon at Monongalia County Ballpark.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO