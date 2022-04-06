McCary's capital murder case sent to grand jury

MOULTON — A Lawrence County sheriff's deputy testified at a preliminary hearing Tuesday that he and another deputy found the body of a Caddo man, with a fatal gunshot wound to his face, in the center of the defendant's living room floor.

Lawrence County District Judge Angela Terry found probable cause to support the charge of capital murder against 21-year-old Timothy Dakota McCary in the shooting death of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, and bound the case over to the grand jury.

Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady, the sole witness at the 25-minute hearing, said the deputies found Hargrove's body Dec. 24.

Lovelady said that two witnesses to the shooting told him similar stories. They said McCary and Hargrove had an argument, McCary grabbed a nearby handgun and hit Hargrove in the face and when he did “the gun went off, shooting Mr. Hargrove in the left cheek.”

Questioned by Assistant District Attorney Bobby Lang, Lovelady said the witnesses also told investigators that one of them attempted to leave immediately after the shooting but McCary pointed the gun at them and told them not to do so.

Lovelady said the witnesses also told him they saw McCary take items from Hargrove’s gym shorts and leave the residence.

Florence attorney Tony Hughes, representing one of the witnesses, contacted Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett to inform him of the crime and its location, according to Lovelady.

The witness told authorities that McCary shot Hargrove at McCary's residence, 6859 Lawrence County 217 Lot No. 3, and that the defendant’s mother later arrived to clean up the scene.

“The body had been moved,” Lovelady testified. He said a blood trail was present from the couch to the center of the living room floor. “We could smell bleach throughout the residence when we first went into the residence.”

Hargrove was on the couch when he was shot and “began to bleed out,” Lovelady said the witnesses told him.

An autopsy revealed the manner of death was a homicide, Lovelady said.

We continued to look for McCary and learned he was transported to Decatur then Huntsville and back in Lawrence County.” He was located at his aunt’s house on Dec. 25 and apprehended, the deputy said.

“We never found objects taken from Hargrove,” Lovelady added.

Defense attorney Brian David Clark of Huntsville asked Lovelady about body camera footage of the scene when he arrived.

Lovelady said he did not have a body camera on at the time and was unsure if the other deputy did.

Lovelady also told Clark that neither of the witnesses "received promises" for their information.

After the hearing, Clark said the probable cause standard to proceed to the grand jury is generally easy for the state to meet.

“I try to be very realistic,” he said. “The standard is very low. (The judge ) found that the state did it. We’re fine with that. At the same time, we’re happy with what we heard today as far as some particular items we’re looking at. We look forward to giving him the best we’ve got.”

Wendy Lopez of Hartselle is McCary's other defense attorney.

The victim’s mother, District 5 Commissioner Sonia Hargrove, said it was difficult to sit through the hearing.

“It was hard to hear the details of testimony,” she said. “We’re glad he can’t get bond, and he’s charged with capital murder. We’re still looking for closure.”

If convicted of capital murder, McCary could receive life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Also charged in the case is Maranda R. Harville, 42, of Moulton, McCary's mother. She is facing charges of first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse, both Class C felonies. The Sheriff’s Office alleged Harville “helped clean up” the scene of the killing. Authorities said Harville lived next to McCary. She was released on $30,000 total bond, $15,000 on each charge.

On Jan. 13, Eldon Cordera Shelton, 32, of Lawrence County was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was later released on $15,000 bond in the case. He is accused of providing transportation for McCary near the crime scene and assisting him in hiding from law enforcement agencies before McCary was apprehended.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove was dead about 17 hours before authorities were notified.

