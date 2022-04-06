ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

McCary's capital murder case sent to grand jury

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

MOULTON — A Lawrence County sheriff's deputy testified at a preliminary hearing Tuesday that he and another deputy found the body of a Caddo man, with a fatal gunshot wound to his face, in the center of the defendant's living room floor.

Lawrence County District Judge Angela Terry found probable cause to support the charge of capital murder against 21-year-old Timothy Dakota McCary in the shooting death of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, and bound the case over to the grand jury.

Sgt. Wheeler Lovelady, the sole witness at the 25-minute hearing, said the deputies found Hargrove's body Dec. 24.

Lovelady said that two witnesses to the shooting told him similar stories. They said McCary and Hargrove had an argument, McCary grabbed a nearby handgun and hit Hargrove in the face and when he did “the gun went off, shooting Mr. Hargrove in the left cheek.”

Questioned by Assistant District Attorney Bobby Lang, Lovelady said the witnesses also told investigators that one of them attempted to leave immediately after the shooting but McCary pointed the gun at them and told them not to do so.

Lovelady said the witnesses also told him they saw McCary take items from Hargrove’s gym shorts and leave the residence.

Florence attorney Tony Hughes, representing one of the witnesses, contacted Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett to inform him of the crime and its location, according to Lovelady.

The witness told authorities that McCary shot Hargrove at McCary's residence, 6859 Lawrence County 217 Lot No. 3, and that the defendant’s mother later arrived to clean up the scene.

“The body had been moved,” Lovelady testified. He said a blood trail was present from the couch to the center of the living room floor. “We could smell bleach throughout the residence when we first went into the residence.”

Hargrove was on the couch when he was shot and “began to bleed out,” Lovelady said the witnesses told him.

An autopsy revealed the manner of death was a homicide, Lovelady said.

We continued to look for McCary and learned he was transported to Decatur then Huntsville and back in Lawrence County.” He was located at his aunt’s house on Dec. 25 and apprehended, the deputy said.

“We never found objects taken from Hargrove,” Lovelady added.

Defense attorney Brian David Clark of Huntsville asked Lovelady about body camera footage of the scene when he arrived.

Lovelady said he did not have a body camera on at the time and was unsure if the other deputy did.

Lovelady also told Clark that neither of the witnesses "received promises" for their information.

After the hearing, Clark said the probable cause standard to proceed to the grand jury is generally easy for the state to meet.

“I try to be very realistic,” he said. “The standard is very low. (The judge ) found that the state did it. We’re fine with that. At the same time, we’re happy with what we heard today as far as some particular items we’re looking at. We look forward to giving him the best we’ve got.”

Wendy Lopez of Hartselle is McCary's other defense attorney.

The victim’s mother, District 5 Commissioner Sonia Hargrove, said it was difficult to sit through the hearing.

“It was hard to hear the details of testimony,” she said. “We’re glad he can’t get bond, and he’s charged with capital murder. We’re still looking for closure.”

If convicted of capital murder, McCary could receive life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Also charged in the case is Maranda R. Harville, 42, of Moulton, McCary's mother. She is facing charges of first-degree hindering prosecution and abuse of a corpse, both Class C felonies. The Sheriff’s Office alleged Harville “helped clean up” the scene of the killing. Authorities said Harville lived next to McCary. She was released on $30,000 total bond, $15,000 on each charge.

On Jan. 13, Eldon Cordera Shelton, 32, of Lawrence County was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution and was later released on $15,000 bond in the case. He is accused of providing transportation for McCary near the crime scene and assisting him in hiding from law enforcement agencies before McCary was apprehended.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove was dead about 17 hours before authorities were notified.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Comments / 0

Related
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WSFA

Donaldson Correctional Officer arrested after death of an inmate

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested after an investigation into the death of an inmate in February. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Correctional Lieutenant Mohammad Jenkins was involved in an altercation with inmate Victor Russo on February 16. Russo died on February 25 after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.
BESSEMER, AL
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, AL
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Lawrence County, AL
Crime & Safety
Moulton, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
WMBB

16-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after a drive-by shooting incident in Panama City. Jayden Gage Ted Howard was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony, four counts of direct discharge of a weapon from a vehicle […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County. “It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Norwood
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Grand Jury#Capital Murder#David Clark
WKRG News 5

Bond revoked for Mobile man accused of killing girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering his girlfriend while out on bond for another murder charge will stay behind bars. Monday a judge formally revoked bond for Dayvon Bray. He’s accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend 18-year-old Jireh Portis in January. During his preliminary hearing, we learned new details about the […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Decatur Daily

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
4K+
Followers
231
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Decatur Daily

Comments / 0

Community Policy