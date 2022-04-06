Villarreal apartments overcome residents' opposition because of potential for city growth

City leaders chose projected growth over the wishes of the self-described “NIMBY” — not in my backyard — residents of Hickory Hills in the approval of zoning that clears the way for upscale apartments off Upper River Road.

Despite residents of this area pleading that it stop the project, the council voted 4-1 late Monday evening to pre-zone — set the zoning in anticipation of annexation within the next six months — local businessman Andy Villarreal’s 14.57 acres to R-6, multi-family residential.

This now allows Villarreal to continue with his plan “to spend $20 million to $25 million” building a Class A apartment complex with up to 175 units renting for $1,300 to $1,800 per month. He said his son and father-in-law have built seven complexes like this in the Atlanta area, and they will be involved in the project.

Villarreal said at the council meeting he’s been threatened by email, phone calls and social media since his project became public in February, and “I’ve turned over some of the threats to my attorney.” He defended his right to develop the property he’s owned for 37 years.

“Someone said all I care about is money, but I’ve been doing business for 40 years and my family has given over $1 million to the nonprofits,” Villarreal said. “I challenge any of y’all who was to question my integrity. It’s not about the money.”

Randy Smith, of Hunterwood Drive Southeast, said he’s heard that he and his Hickory Hills neighbors “have been called NIMBYs, and I’m here to claim it.”

Neighbor Bob Caspers echoed Smith, saying he opposes the Villarreal apartments. He said the apartments will have a negative impact on nearby Southeast Decatur subdivisions due to traffic and flooding.

“I want to protect Hickory Hills and Rolling Hills,” Caspers said.

Randy Hill, of Hunterwood Drive, requested the city delay the apartment project 45 to 90 days so it could address issues including congestion on Indian Hills and Upper River roads. City consultant Garver LLC was retained by the council on Monday for $169,994 to do the engineering and design for upgrades of Upper River Road's intersections with both Indian Hills Road and Alabama 67.

City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the plan is to create a roundabout at the Indian Hills intersection to aid in traffic flow and safety. Area residents said at a March council meeting that there have been a number of fatalities and major wrecks at the intersection through the years.

Smith is one of eight Hunterwood Drive residents whose backyards are on the city's border and would be 30 feet from the edge of Villarreal’s apartment complex.

“Most of the lots are about a half acre so that would put the apartments 90 feet from the back of my house,” Smith said.

Leslie Richard, of Anthony Circle Southeast, said she and her fellow residents want Decatur to grow but this location next to their Hickory Hills subdivision is not the right place.

“We aren’t against progress or growth for the city,” Richard said. “We’re for progress and growth in the responsible manner at the appropriate location.”

Tracy Tubbs, of Hunterwood Drive, said apartments don’t fit in an area where the homes are zoned for 7,000-square-foot lots or bigger.

The conflict placed Councilman Carlton McMasters in the position of deciding between apartments that city leaders see as being crucial to Decatur's growth and the wishes of his District 3 constituents in Hickory Hills.

Jo-Amrah Dillingham, of Hickory Hills Road, reminded McMasters that she and her neighbors elected him.

“I want you to vote no,” Dillingham told McMasters. “I voted you in here. You are my voice. You’re doing whatever, but remember you represent me.

“Going forward you own it. You know traffic is an issue. You don’t have the infrastructure in. We don’t have schools. We do not have fire departments."

McMasters said he doesn’t blame Hickory Hills residents for opposing the Villarreal apartments, and he admitted, “I wouldn’t want it either.”

However, McMasters pointed out that Villarreal’s property is in Morgan County, which has no zoning powers so the owner can build whatever he wants to on the land. Annexation allows Villarreal to hook onto city sewer.

“My biggest fear goes beyond apartments,” said McMasters, in voting for the pre-zoning request. “My biggest fear is what would happen” if the city doesn’t approve the pre-zoning and the annexation.

City Attorney Herman Marks said a state law approved last year ended the city’s zoning powers in the police jurisdiction, a 1½-mile area around city limits in which the city now provides just police and fire protection and enforcement of the building code.

Villarreal said in February that he turned down an offer from a potential buyer who wanted to put mobile homes on the property.

Apartment shortage

Crystal Brown, president and CEO of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, and Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association, said the city desperately needs new, upscale apartments for growth.

Nails said the lack of quality apartments and rental homes hurts industrial recruitment because employees can’t find places to live in Decatur so they end up in Madison or Huntsville.

Nails said he recently went looking for a two-bedroom apartment.

“I found one and (company officials) weren’t impressed,” Nails said.

Nails said local companies bring in 40 to 50 summer college interns. Not having available apartments puts Decatur at a disadvantage so they end up staying in Madison, he said.

Brown said one of the focuses of the chamber’s residential growth effort is to get an upscale apartment complex to attract young professionals. She said Decatur’s average age is 39, about five years older than the average in other area cities. “This is an opportunity to capture young professionals,” Brown said.

Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said the lack of apartments impacts the hospital. She has been at the Decatur hospital 19 months, but said she had to live in a Huntsville apartment for a year until she found a home.

Powers said the hospital has hired 25 doctors, including 10 emergency room physicians, in the last two years. She said she recruited nine of the ER doctors, and three live in Decatur while the other six live in Madison or Huntsville.

“I don’t like that because I prefer the doctors live here, know the community and know everybody,” Powers said.

Of the other 15 doctors in various specialties, Powers said three are new and they’re having a hard time finding a place to live.

“They’re probably going to end up in Madison or Huntsville,” Powers said.

Powers said the doctors’ contracts require them to live within 30 minutes of the hospital so they can respond quickly to calls.

“They can live as far as County Line Road on the edge of Madison and still make it here with the current traffic,” Powers said. “But, as the traffic continues to grow, I am concerned we will have doctors who cannot make it in times of emergency.”

The hospital also has 22 medical students from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, and only three live in Decatur.

“The three live together and they’ve had a lot of issues with the place that they rent,” Powers said. “I prefer they live here. I want to recruit them back to be doctors.”

Richard said the development Villarreal presented in February isn’t what she views as an upscale apartment. She said nice apartment complexes include amenities like a restaurant, retail space, child and pet care, controlled-access parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, yoga rooms, a resort-style pool and courtyard.

“These are not high-end apartments,” Richards said. “These are just apartments that will overlook somebody’s backyard.”

Hill said the average apartment in Decatur rents for $726 a month, so he doubts a high-end apartment will bring in $1,500 a month and create enough revenue to sustain the development.

Villarreal disagreed, saying, “This is about being a smart businessman who knows how to make a profit. Anybody who says we can’t get $1,500 (a month) is out of touch. People will pay $1,500 so they don’t have to drive to work from Madison or Huntsville.”

While McMasters focused on what could happen if the pre-zoning for the Villarreal property wasn't approved, the other council members debated the growth possibilities.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he respects the Hickory Hills residents for being vocal in their opposition, but “our goal is to grow this city and I believe this is the right thing to do."

Councilman Kyle Pike, 26, said the apartments are needed to give young professionals a place to live, and he thinks the proposed rent is at a price point that some of his friends are seeking.

“It’s been nearly three decades since there’s been a large apartment development,” Pike said. “I came into this saying I would be pro-growth. I still feel that way. For far too long, Decatur’s been stagnant."

“People move into apartments and then they are often upgrading and (moving) into a new home,” he added.

More steps ahead

Pike said there was an accusation from nearby residents that the council “rammed this down their throats,” but Villarreal presented his request Feb. 15 so there’s been a lot of time to study the issue and talk with area residents.

“He will still have to go through annexation, do their own engineering and present layout plats to the Planning Commission, so there’s still more steps to this,” Pike said. “We do the pre-zoning so if they come into the city it will be an R-4 (apartments).”

Councilman Hunter Pepper said a new apartment complex is part of growth Decatur needs. He pointed out that two subdivisions were built next to Wheeler Estates on McEntire Lane and the residents who moved in don’t mind.

“Everybody can see right into their backyards but folks chose to live there,” Pepper said.

Councilman Billy Jackson said he doesn’t think the apartments are the right thing for the city and he believes the council is moving too quickly in approving the development.

Jackson said the apartments on Brookline Avenue Southwest “were once labeled as high-end but not anymore."

Jackson said he doesn’t believe new rooftops, whether homes or apartments, are the answer to the city’s growth problem.

“Trusting government is a key to growth,” Jackson said. “When we offer amenities and things people want, we take care of our citizens’ needs and we have a good, clean, safe environment for our citizens to live in then that attracts people to our city.”

Ladner said he agrees with Jackson that new rooftops don’t guarantee growth “but what if we don’t build new homes and add new rooftops? If we don’t build them, no one will come.”

