Decatur, AL

Damaging winds and severe thunderstorms expected Wednesday

By Wes Tomlinson Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

Some thunderstorms locally could turn severe today and tornado development remains a possibility, but the threat of hazardous weather appears low in the Decatur area, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats right now if we get severe weather," Andy Kula of the weather service's Huntsville office said. "And that's 'if' we get severe weather."

Still, emergency management specialists said residents should stay weather alert today.

“We’re still expecting a line of thunderstorms to develop,” said forecaster Dan Dixon of the weather service. “The greatest severe weather threat from the storm ... is just going to be damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph. We certainly cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado also.”

Dixon said that the thunderstorms will develop in the Decatur area between noon and 4 p.m. today.

“The winds won’t be as intense as they were last week, but we’re still looking at wind speeds of over 50 mph,” Dixon said.

On Tuesday lightning struck a flea market in Lacey's Spring, causing a fire that gutted the building. Multiple agencies responded the fire in the 1000 block of U.S. 231, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Kula said the latest round of stormy weather will result from a cold front moving toward Decatur.

"(The cold front) is already in Kansas and Missouri right now, and that will get to the Decatur area by this morning," Kula said.

Daphne Ellison, emergency management specialist with Limestone County EMA, said residents need to find a way to receive multiple weather alerts and make sure they have a way to charge their cellphones.

“If we have power outages, people need to have their phones fully charged,” Ellison said. “Any power radios and flashlights, you need to make sure you have good batteries.”

Ellison also encouraged residents to tie down large objects on their property, like trampolines.

“(Trampolines) are usually the ones that go flying through the air and into power lines or trees,” Ellison said.

Potential for frost

Dixon said temperatures in the Decatur area today will reach a high of around 77 degrees and drop to 44 degrees in the evening. He said high temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be between 50 and 60 degrees except for Sunday, where they will be in the low 70s.

Kula said the lows for the rest of the week will be 44 on Thursday, 42 on Friday, 35 on Saturday, and 37 on Sunday. He said there could be a potential for frost on Sunday morning if wind speeds decrease.

Donna Cole of Smarty Plants in Decatur said that if there is a threat of frost on Sunday morning, residents need to bring hanging plants inside Saturday night.

"Some people have already planted their vegetable gardens, which is not a good idea to do right now," Cole said. "The ground is really cold and saturated right now in addition to cooler weather, and tomatoes and peppers don't like that."

The Decatur Daily

Decatur, AL
