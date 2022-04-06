ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton Shores, MI

Brothers dead after shooting inside car in Roosevelt Park

By FOX 17 News
 1 day ago
Two brothers are dead after an apparent murder-suicide late Tuesday night in the small city of Roosevelt Park.

The shooting happened inside of a vehicle on Roosevelt Road near Royal Oak Road outside of the Tiffany Wood Apartments in Roosevelt Park.

Chief Boone with Roosevelt Park Police Department says five people were in a car when the shooting took place, including two brothers, two children, and their mother.

The suspected shooter was in the back seat when he shot and killed his brother in the front passenger seat before turning the gun on himself. The brother in the front passenger seat was also the father of the two children in the car. The kid's mother was in the driver's seat.

We're told the mother and two kids exited the vehicle after the shooting and were not physically hurt. They were able to return home, according to police.

The suspected shooter was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Several agencies, including Roosevelt Park Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, and Michigan State Police responded to the scene. The Norton Shores Fire Department posted to social media, warning people to avoid the area.

Video provided to FOX 17 by a resident at the apartments shows a team of officers carrying bullet-proof shields as they approached the car, checking to see if the two men were still alive and armed. One person was pulled from the backseat of the vehicle.

Investigators remain on the scene as of 6:35 a.m.

This is an active story. FOX 17 has crews on the scene, and we will continue to post updates as we receive them.

