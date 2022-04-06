St. John Theatre hosts craft sale

I have a little vegetable garden in my yard and the plants are looking great. The same can be said for my flowers, window boxes and the satsuma tree. But those poor cool-season weeds? They seem to be coming to an end. Pre-emerge herbicides last fall were neglected (best applied September through November) and I’ve had quite a crop. Many of these weeds are annuals and they’re going to seed as their life cycles finish.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO