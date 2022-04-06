ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

SJSO presents 17th Opportunity Now Re-Entry Program

By special.to
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office presented its 17th class for its Opportunity Now Re-Entry Program for inmates during a graduation ceremony March 22, 2022 at the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace. Sheriff Mike Tregre congratulated the 12 graduates on their accomplishments in the...

www.lobservateur.com

