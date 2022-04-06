ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan voters re-elect Mary Lynne Donohue to school board after 20-year hiatus

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1YXK_0f0ho4sD00

SHEBOYGAN - Mary Lynne Donohue narrowly defeated Christopher Domagalski on Tuesday for the one contested seat on the Sheboygan Area School District board.

According to unofficial results, Donohue secured 53% of the vote, with 4,234 votes to Domagalski's 3,802, to earn a three-year term on the board. She will succeed incumbent Marcia Reinthaler, who did not seek reelection.

Donohue, 72, is a pro-bono attorney and community volunteer. She served on the SASD board 20 years ago, from 1996 to 2002, and was president of the board in her last year.

Donohue went on to serve several terms on the Sheboygan city council, from 2012 to 2021, including as vice president and president, and ran as a Democratic candidate for the Wisconsin Assembly in 2020, but lost to Rep. Terry Katsma.

On the board, Donohue will seek to address the toll the pandemic has taken on the academic performance and mental health of students and budget for the loss of federal COVID-19 relief funds currently assisting the district, she says.

Domagalski, 54, has been chief of the Sheboygan Police Department since 2010. He has five children, four of whom have attended Sheboygan area schools and comes from a family of teachers.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

Comments / 1

Related
WausauPilot

The gloves are off in school board elections

The time was when school board elections were sleepy affairs. All candidates agreed not to spend more than a few hundred dollars campaigning. The way to win these elections was to get as many yard signs out as possible and knock on a lot of doors — but don’t say much about controversial issues, just that you care about kids.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Re-Elect Collins To Natick School Committee

NATICK – For 30 years, I have been a licensed educator in Massachusetts and have taught in several local school districts. I am writing to support Cathi Collins for re-election to the Natick School Committee. I have known Cathi for close to 20 years and have watched her work tirelessly as a volunteer for the Town in many different capacities. Cathi is the current Vice Chair of the School Committee. She has served as a Town Meeting member, a member of the Finance Committee for 12 years (the most allowed) including 11 years as Chair of the Education subcommittee and various other town meeting committees. She has served as a Finance Committee and currently as the School Committee representative on the town’s Audit Advisory Committee. She is also on the FIDO Board that oversees the dog park and has worked with other Natick artists and Natick Center Associates promoting art throughout the community.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Lynne#Police#Sasd#Democratic#The Wisconsin Assembly
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
Miami Herald

Surfside voters oust mayor in first election after condo building collapse

Less than a year after the Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, the town’s voters have ousted their mayor. Business owner Shlomo Danzinger was elected Tuesday to replace Mayor Charles Burkett, who came in third place in the election despite amassing the largest war chest of all candidates. In...
SURFSIDE, FL
KPLC TV

Calcasieu School Board adopts new election districts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board moved forward with election redistricting plans Tuesday night. Tuesday night’s meeting was the third redistricting session held by the school board. Two plans were proposed, and Plan B was approved Tuesday night. Under the new plan, some schools will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJHL

Sullivan County school board elections become partisan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time, many county school board races in Tennessee will be partisan, including Sullivan County, where five Republicans are vying for three positions on the board. In District 2, school resource officer Sgt. Jeret Ratliff is facing incumbent board member Paul Robinson. In District 6, Sullivan County Sheriff’s […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
97.1 FM Talk

2022 Voter's Guide | School Board Elections

We need to take back control of our schools. This election is the time to do it, and I’m making it easy for you. No guessing as to which candidate reflects your family values. If their name is not listed here, do not vote for them.
EDUCATION
WacoTrib.com

Connally, Aquilla school districts work to inform voters for May bond elections

Leaders of Connally Independent School District and Aquilla Independent School District are rolling out special lesson plans this spring. Potential May 7 voters are the audience, and the facts of multi-million-dollar bonds to fund facility improvements are the curriculum. Connally ISD officials hope a second time is the charm for...
AQUILLA, TX
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

549
Followers
148
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy