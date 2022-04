During the month of April, many Muslim students, faculty and staff at the University are fasting from sunrise to sundown as they celebrate Ramadan. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and is often seen as a period of introspection and communal prayer. The month began on Saturday and is set to end on May 2 with the Eid al-Fitr festival. Students participating in the fast will not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. As such, they need to eat outside of traditional dining hall hours. Yale Dining worked with Muslim groups on campus to centralize special Ramadan meals in the Morse College dining hall for students celebrating the holy month of fasting.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO