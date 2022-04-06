Bravettes, Braves earn high marks at Big Sky dual

MISSOULA — Gabe Felton, Miller Bushnell and Dylan Zink won two events each for the boys, and Lilli Rumsey Eash won twice for the Bravettes while Flathead performed well at a dual track and field meet with Missoula Big Sky.

Felton won the 800 and 1,600, and his time of 2 minutes, 8 seconds put him fifth among AA 800 runners.

Flathead swept the boys relays and saw Dylan Zink win the long jump and triple jump (42 feet, 9 inches, just off the Class AA-best 43-1.75 he marked last week). Bushnell swept the hurdles races for the Braves.

The Bravettes had a bunch of nice marks in the unscored meet, with Rumsey Eash’s 1,600 time of 5:22.09 ranking first in AA. The sophomore also won the 800 in 2:32.71.

Junior Peyton Walker won the 400 and her time of 63.91 sits fourth in AA.

Freshman Alivia Rinehart ran the fifth-best times in AA in the 100 hurdles (won in 17.04) and 300 hurdles (second in 51.46); meanwhile teammate Harlie Roth, a sophomore, won the 300s in 50.32, the third-best time in AA.

Alliyah Stevens moved into sixth in the shot put while winning with a mark of 34-2; Taliana Miller is now third in the javelin in AA with a winning heave of 109-5.

Kennedy Moore cleared 5-5 to win the high jump; only one AA athlete has gone higher.

Akilah Kubi marked 16-6 to claim the long jump and move into sixth among AA girls.

The Bravettes ran their best times in both relays, and sit fifth in the short relay and fourth in the 4-by-400. In the 200, where Big Sky’s Hadlea Fred picked one of her three wins, Flathead’s Alivia Rinehart (27.69) and Kelsey Copping (28.11) went 2-3. Both Bravettes rank in the top 10 in that event in AA.

Flathead’s next scheduled action is Friday at Great Falls CMR.

Flathead at Big Sky

Unscored meet

BOYS

100 — 1, Brody Thornsberry, Flathead, 11.81; 2, Isaac Deda, Flathead, 11.98; 3, Nate Prieto, Flathead, 12.00.

200 — 1, Nate Prieto, Flathead, 23.89; 2, Taylor Dana, Flathead, 24.03; 3, Jacob Paugh, Big Sky, 24.83.

400 — 1, Wyatt Thompson, Flathead, 55.98; 2, Copeland Rankosky, Flathead, 56.41; 3, Mason Fulford, Big Sky, 58.70.

800 — 1, Gabe Felton, Flathead, 2:08.00; 2, Kesler Hughes, Flathead, 2:09.73; 3, Isaiah Cowan, Big Sky, 2:12.25.

1,600 — 1, Gabe Felton, Flathead, 4:46.68; 2, Kesler Hughes, Flathead,4:49.67; 3, Bauer Hollman, Flathead, 4:55.68.

3,200 — 1, Peter Wilson, Flathead, 11:52.30; 2, Aiden Hettick, Big Sky, 11:53.50; 3, Jacob Johnson, Flathead, 12:48.02.

110 hurdles — 1, Miller Bushnell, Flathead, 17.66; 2, Jaden Williams, Flathead, 18.45; 3, Michael Manning, Flathead, 18.97.

300 hurdles — 1, Miller Bushnell, Flathead, 45.58; 2, Chandler Nolan Gillespie, Flathead, 45.60; 3, Jaden Williams, 46.08.

400 relay — 1, Flathead 44.92; 2, Big Sky 46.72.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead 3:45.69; 2, Flathead 3:49.65.

Discus — 1, Brandon Manley, Flathead, 114-5; 2, Ethan Binns, Big Sky, 98-0; 3, Chaise Meyer, Big Sky, 84-3.

Javelin — 1, Johnnie Stout, Big Sky, 134-5; 2, Brandon Manley, Flathead, 125-9; 3, Drew Martins, Big Sky, 123-8.

Shot put — 1, Chaise Meyer, Big Sky, 43-6; 2, Cooper Patterson, Big Sky, 39-10; 3, Brandon Lewis, Flathead, 36-11.

High jump — 1, Porter Gibbs, Big Sky, 6-0; 2, Jacob Dolezal, Flathead, 5-7; 3, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 5-5.

Long jump — 1, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 20-2; 2, Oliver Simianer, Big Sky, 18-3.5; 3, Carter Bullins, Flathead, 17-11.5.

Triple jump — 1, Dylan Zink, Flathead, 42-9; 2, Louis Sanders, Big Sky, 40-10; 3, Carter Bullins, Flathead, 39-3.

Pole vault — 1, Jacob Paugh, Big Sky, 9-6; 2, Noah Hannah, Flathead, 9-6; 3, Luke Smalley, Big Sky, 8-6.

GIRLS

100 — 1, Hadlea Fred, Big Sky, 13.31; 2, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 13.35; 2, Rylee Barnes, Flathead, 13.62.

200 — 1, Hadlea Fred, Big Sky, 27.00; 2, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 27.69; 3, Kelcey Copping, Flathead, 28.11.

400 — 1, Peyton Walker, Flathead, 63.91; 2, Kadynce Sperry, Big Sky, 66.08; 3, Lauren McConnell, Flathead, 67.51.

800 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 2:32.71; 2, Noel Migliacco, Big Sky, 2:38.68; 3, Mikenna Conan, Flathead, 2:39.44.

1,600 — 1, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Flathead, 5:22.09; 2, 2, Josie Wilson, Flathead, 5:48.03; 3, Mikenna Conan, Flathead, 5:53.94.

3,200 — 1, Aurora Baker, Flathead, 13:45.25; 2, Hailey Hendrickson, Flathead, 14:32.08; 3, Margo Cummings, Flathead, 15:11.86.

100 hurdles — 1, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 17.04; 2, Nalise Migliacco, Big Sky, 17.25; 3, Isabella Grutsch, Big Sky, 17.89.

300 hurdles — 1, Harlie Roth, Flathead, 50:32.; 2, Alivia Rinehart, Flathead, 51.46; 3, Gracelee Banna, Big Sky, 52.14.

400 relay — 1, Flathead 52.35; 2, Big Sky 53.80.

1,600 relay — 1, Flathead 4:21.39; 2, Flathead 4;36.26.

Discus — 1, Hadlea Fred, Big Sky, 105-8; 2, Avari Batt, Big Sky, 103-0; 3, Cyan Mooney, Flathead, 100-4.

Javelin — 1, Taliana MIller, Flathead, 109-5; 2, Kya Wood, Flathead, 101-10; 3, Natalie Ellis, Big Sky, 88-2.

Shot put — 1, Alliyah Stevens, Flathead, 34-2; 2, Taliana MIller, Flathead, 32-1; 3, Sienna Sterck, Flathead, 30-6.

High jump — 1, Kennedy Moore, Flathead, 5-5; 2, Peyton Walker, Flathead, 4-9; 3, Ally Pollan, Flathead, 4-5.

Long jump — 1, Akilah Kubi, Flathead, 16-6; 2, Afton Wride, Flathead, 14-8; 3, Audrey Hale, Big Sky, 13-11.5.

Triple jump — 1, Afton Wride, Flathead, 32-9; 2, Michenna George, Big sky, 32-4; 3, Rogan Dean, Flathead, 30-8.

Pole vault — 1 (tie), Audrey Hale, Big Sky, and Karmelle Daum, Big Sky, 6-0; 3 (tie), Amelia Mason, Flathead, one of 4 to clear 5-6.