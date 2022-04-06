ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Hotel, housing planned for Red Lion site

By PAT KIMBROUGH ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

HIGH POINT — Developers on Tuesday unveiled plans to transform the former Red Lion hotel property into a new type of downtown amenity designed to cater to the High Point Market and draw other guests year-round.

The 183,000-square-foot structure at 135 S. Main St. will undergo a $17 million renovation into 131 luxury hotel rooms and 65 apartment homes, according to Simon Burgess, who is leading the redevelopment project, which doesn’t yet have a name.

“Combining the hotel with corporate residential living is something new to the Triad,” said Burgess, managing director of Mayfair Street Partners, a development firm in Winston-Salem. “We are truly unlocking something special by giving guests and residents a tangible and livable experience with international brands, unique interior design and superior craftsmanship — traditionally only seen within the pages of magazines and catalogs.”

The 252-room Red Lion was the city’s largest hotel until it closed in June 2020.

It opened in 1983 as the Radisson, has had a series of owners and different names, and has historically struggled to draw business outside of Market weeks each year.

Burgess said he thinks this is because the quality of the hotel has been subpar.

The renovations will be designed to remedy this, he said, with major upgrades throughout the property involving the heating and cooling systems, bathrooms, floors and furniture, with emphasis on luxury finishes.

He said his daughter, an interior designer, is working on concepts based on the history of the Market and the furniture industry in general.

“What we want to do is make it an icon for furniture people to come and stay there and have it reflect the furniture industry in North Carolina, the Triad and High Point,” Burgess said.

The concept for the apartments is an extended-stay model that would cater to home furnishings representatives who spend time in High Point on business outside of Markets, as well as parents visiting their children at High Point University.

“A lot more people are traveling for longer periods,” he said.

HPU also is a prime audience for the hotel rooms, he added.

“When you look at the way High Point University is expanding, a lot of the wealthy parents have to head to Greensboro and the boutique hotels there,” Burgess said. “So we’re hoping by putting a boutique hotel with boutique service on the doorstep of the university, that we’ll receive a lot of guests from the university.”

Mayfair Street Partners’ recent projects include the redevelopment of a historic building in downtown Winston-Salem into the Indigo Hotel.

It also has several hotel and office projects under development in the Atlanta area, as well as an offshoot company that specializes in residential construction in the Triad.

Burgess said another company called Revive Living Developments has been set up to undertake the High Point project, which will be a joint venture with HDDA LLC.

That firm owns the building that housed the Red Lion, while the land on which it sits is owned separately as part of a bankruptcy case.

The joint venture tried unsuccessfully to purchase the land out of bankruptcy, although it will continue to lease the land, said Tim Moore with HDDA.

In a separate venture, HDDA will lease the ballroom/event space in the former hotel to Market showroom tenants, he said.

Burgess said the goal is to deliver the new hotel rooms by October 2022, although that will be a long shot. The apartments will probably be ready by April 2023, he said.

