Capitol riot trial delayed

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
 1 day ago

A Kernersville man and several other members of the Proud Boys extremist group will have to wait behind bars a few months longer for the start of a trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Attorneys for Charles “Charley” Donohoe and some of his other five co-defendants had argued against delaying their trial because most of them already have been held in jail for over a year, but on Tuesday Judge Timothy Kelly of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia vacated the previously scheduled mid-May start of what is expected to be a six-week trial.

Kelly didn’t set a new trial date. Instead, he asked attorneys for the Justice Department and lawyers for the defendants to talk among themselves about it over the next couple of weeks. He set an April 21 hearing to discuss it further.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Luke Jones mentioned a start date in August. But an attorney for one of Donohoe’s co-defendants said that because of her work on other Jan. 6-related cases — one of which involves several members of the Oath Keepers militia group, including Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville — she might not be available until at least November.

Prosecutors have said that one reason to delay the trial is the recent addition of national Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio to the case, but attorneys for several of the other defendants, including Donohoe, have argued to try Tarrio separately. Kelly has not ruled that out, but prosecutors want to keep the group of defendants together.

Kelly said that if a trial date could be arranged in August, he would consider compelling the Justice Department to complete giving evidence to defense attorneys by mid-June.

“I will move everything around for this case,” Kelly said.

During Tuesday’s court deliberations before Kelly, defense attorneys reiterated concerns voiced previously by Donohoe’s lawyers about the unfairness of the Proud Boys defendants remaining in custody while the trial is delayed. Last week, Donohoe’s attorneys filed a written objection with the court saying the trial shouldn’t be delayed further if Donohoe isn’t granted supervised release.

Donohoe has been in custody since March 17, 2021, on charges he was one of the leaders of a planned effort by Proud Boys members to try to keep Congress from certifying the 2020 election of President Joe Biden.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Comments / 0

Government
