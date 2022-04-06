ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Muslim worshippers celebrate the first day of Ramadan with a community meal

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiYAu_0f0hllaI00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Masjid Ibrahim, a mosque in North Las Vegas, celebrated the first day of Ramadan with a meal with worshippers.

This is the first time in nearly two years the mosque is celebrating in person due to the pandemic. Ramadan is the holiest month of the Islamic year when Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to dusk.

It is all in an effort to renew their focus on spiritual matters rather than materialistic things. Having the celebration back in person with no restrictions has made this year’s Ramadan even more special.

“It’s important spiritually more so than anything else. It’s important spiritually to have a place of safety, so to speak, to be able to gather in peace, be able to worship God, and to enjoy fellowship with each other,” said Shamsuddin Waheed, the imam at Masjid Ibrahim.

Ramadan continues throughout the month and ends on May 1st.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



