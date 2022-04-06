ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc school board will have three new members. Here's your complete look at Tuesday's election results across the county.

By Alisa M. Schafer, Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter
 1 day ago

MANITOWOC - Matthew Phipps, Matthew Spaulding and Tony Vlastelica will be joining the rest of the Manitowoc School Board this month.

The unofficial final tally from Tuesday's election showed Phipps with 4,305 votes, Spaulding with 4,168 and Vlastelica with 4,074. Incumbents Lisa Johnston received 3,941 votes, Dave Nickels received 3,909 and Meredith Sauer received 3,847.

The results will not be finalized until after the canvassing boards confirm the counts later this week.

Bob Ziegelbauer has also been voted in for his fifth term as Manitowoc County executive. He ran unopposed for county executive and received 12,533 votes.

Here's a complete look at results from Tuesday's election.

Manitowoc County Board

There were 11 contested races for seats on the Manitowoc County Board.

For District 1, incumbent Mark Linsmeier won with 311 votes against challenger Mickey Lillibridge with 275 votes.

For District 2, Timothy Jadowski won with 359 votes against incumbent Dave Nickels with 323 votes.

For District 3, incumbent Rita Metzger won with 384 votes against challenger Morgan Sickinger with 238 votes.

For District 6, incumbent Paul Hansen won with 494 votes against challenger Aaron Erdmann with 298 votes.

For District 7, incumbent Norbert Vogt won with 239 votes against challenger Scott Schiesl with 180 votes.

For District 8, Paul Hacker won with 433 votes against incumbent Mike Williams with 266 votes.

For District 9, incumbent Kenneth Sitkiewitz won with 284 votes against challenger Anna Cain with 252 votes.

For District 11, Ryan Phipps won with 575 votes against incumbent Jamie Aulik with 298 votes.

For District 22, Denise Heller won with 276 votes against Mike Grambow with 247 votes.

For District 23, Douglas Klein won with 419 votes against challenger Tracey Koach with 223 votes.

For District 24, Don Weiss won with 264 votes against incumbent Charles Hagen Sr. with 158 votes.

Districts 13, 15, and 25 did not have any registered candidates. Incumbents Jon Neils, Cathy Wagner and Bonnie Shimulunas each won in their respective districts with write-in votes.

Leo Naidl ran unopposed to replace Bob Cavanaugh for District 16 and received 579 votes.

Manitowoc Common Council

The Manitowoc Common Council had five seats up for election, districts 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9. Each seat had only one candidate, most of which were incumbent council members running for another term. For District 5, Darian Kaderabek ran to replace John Brunner, who filed for noncandidacy in December.

Two Rivers

The Two Rivers City Council had three open seats and six candidates. Winners Scott Stechmesser received 1,050 votes, Bill LeClair received 948 and Tim Petri received 884. Travis Van Lanen received 814 votes, Larry Thomas received 749 and Doug Wolf received 595.

The Two Rivers City Council also held a special election for a fourth open seat. Jason Ring won with 1,020 votes against challenger Roger Van Voltenberg with 699 votes.

Gary Shavlik, Jennifer Henrickson, Tim Klinkner and Nicole Benthein were voted in for the Two Rivers School Board. Shavlik received 1,481 votes, Henrickson received 1,466, Klinkner received 1,362, Benthein received 1,044, and Gregory Ross received 961.

Other races

In Mishicot, four people ran for three open seats on the village board. Theresa Becker received 162 votes, Melvin Kliment received 130, Jennifer Wiegert received 119 and Rod Scheuer received 96.

For the Kiel School Board, Diana Sitzman Schaefer, Jamie Henschel and Tony Johannes were voted in. Sitzman Schaefer received 1,074 votes, Henschel received 1,027 and Johannes received 1,012. Challengers Mike Joas received 1,011 votes, Philip Schaefer received 982 and Dan Dietrich received 952.

John Ebert was voted in for the only opening on the Reedsville School Board. He received 518 votes while challenger Bill Ebert received 346.

Julie Laabs, Jamie Aulik and Brenda Platten were voted in for the Valders School Board. Laabs received 897 votes, Aulik received 808, Platten received 757 and Matt Strother received 664.

Contact Alisa Schafer at aschafer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @AlisaMSchafer.

