The city appears to have struck a bargain with four niche chambers of commerce to more equitably distribute each of their annual funding allocations from the city budget. Discussions have been ongoing for years about how to “normalize” the city’s funding for the Austin LGBT Chamber, Greater Austin Asian Chamber, Greater Austin Black Chamber, and Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce because there was no data-driven approach for setting the funding for each group. Instead, for years the funding was set based on informal meetings with City Council members, resulting in some groups’ amounts varying greatly from one year to the next.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO