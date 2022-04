Madison Shanley first auditioned to sing the national anthem for the Portland Beavers at what was then PGE Park all the way back in 2008. She was a middle schooler. Shanley impressed in the audition. She started singing the anthem for the Merritt Paulson-owned Beavers, and then, in 2009, sang her first anthem for Paulson’s Portland Timbers. Shanley has been singing the anthem ever since—through the Timbers’ elevation to Major League Soccer, two major stadium renovations, two MLS Cup appearances, and every up and down of her adult life.

