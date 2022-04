Editor's note: This is the last Athens Voice. We will no longer be accepting anonymous submissions. Readers are still encouraged to submit Letters to the Editor. “When you are driving east from Albany to Athens and just past the Athens livestock facility there is a billboard labeled Margies Meatloaf mecca. I usually don’t look at it but do sometimes to see if it is gone. It’s been there well over 2 years. Billboards are not cheap too rent and I wonder if this is some kind of marketing scheme. Meatloaf is mega fat grams and strawberry milk is loaded with sugar. Given the picture of the lady on the billboard can someone be poking fun at obesity. I know billboards are a great way to advertise and they change routinely. I say enough is enough on this one. Oh by the way this same billboard resided on Rt 33 heading east from Nelsonville to Athens a few years back.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO