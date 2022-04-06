ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Digital bank Alpian eyes Swiss launch in Q3

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X758E_0f0hjIFl00

ZURICH (Reuters) - Armed with a banking licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, digital wealth manager Alpian plans to launch in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2022, the fintech group said on Wednesday.

A startup two years ago, it is now the first licensed digital private bank in Switzerland, Chief Executive Schuyler Weiss told Reuters.

“Yes, we are digital. But first and foremost we are personal private bank. We want to tailor the experience. You give a very human experience to our client,” he said.

He said Alpian, in which Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo also has a stake, aims to have 5,000 customers by the end of the year. The company is entering a market segment that has hardly been occupied so far.

Traditional asset managers for millionaires and billionaires like Julius Baer or big banks UBS and Credit Suisse usually provide their full range of services only to clients with several million dollars in assets.

Retail banks or even smartphone banks such as Revolut or N26 have only a limited and standardised offering. This also applies, for example, to the U.S. robo-adviser Wealthfront, which UBS acquired this year.

Weiss said the group was primarily targeting clients with liquid assets of 100,000 to 1 million Swiss francs ($108,000 to $1.08 million). Weiss would not disclose fees, but called them “significantly less” than those of traditional private banks.

Alpian has secured 48 million francs in several rounds of financing so far.

The firm, which also has offices in Rome and London, aims to employ around 100 people by year’s end, from just under 70 now.

An initial public offering was not envisaged for now, but another round of financing was possible. Alpian wants to break even in 2025. ($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Goldman Sachs will demand staff return to the office five days a week after CEO branded working from home 'an aberration' even after rival investment banks embraced flexibility

Goldman Sachs is asking employees to return to the office five days a week after the firm's outspoken CEO branded working from home 'an abberation.'. The investment bank's decree new was revealed five weeks after only half of the company's 10,000 employees showed up to the New York City headquarters when offices reopened on February 1 after the COVID Omicron surge. Workers were reportedly been given more than two weeks notice to prepare for the return to office.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Banks#Swiss Francs#Private Banks#Digital#Zurich#Fintech#Italian#Ubs#Revolut
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
San Francisco Business Times

A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. On Tuesday — a mere four months later — their company announced that it has raised $200 million in its first funding round and is now worth more than $1 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
Motley Fool

This Cryptocurrency Just Exploded 30% Higher, Overnight

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. One of the more popular cryptocurrencies...
STOCKS
CNET

Is the US Developing a Digital Dollar? This Week's Top Bitcoin & Crypto News

Welcome to Nonfungible Tidbits, a weekly roundup of news in crypto, NFTs and their related realms. Our lead story this week is the possibility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency or 'digital dollar.' We'll also cover the million-dollar NFT of a cartoon rock that accidentally sold for less than a penny and declining Google searches for NFTs.
CURRENCIES
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Binance’s founder, who accumulated as much wealth as Mark Zuckerberg in a quarter the time, explains how it feels to become unfathomably rich virtually overnight

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. At least on paper, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is among the world’s richest people. The 44-year-old runs the largest crypto exchange, worth an estimated $300 billion,...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country’s financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
Front Office Sports

HSBC Enters Metaverse with ‘The Sandbox’

HSBC, an investment bank and financial services company, is acquiring a plot of land in “The Sandbox” metaverse as a way to connect with sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts. Created by metaverse-focused gaming and investment firm Animoca Brands, “The Sandbox” is a blockchain-based mobile game that allows users...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Top African Telco Taps JPMorgan to Separate Fintech Unit

MTN Group Ltd., Africa’s largest phone company, is working with advisers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the planned separation of its financial technology business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The carrier said last month it aims to complete a carveout of the business by the end...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Quontic Bank on the Role of ATMs in Digital-First Banking

ATMs may not be the first thing that comes to mind when digital-first banking is mentioned, but they have an essential role in the digital space, according to Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking at Quontic Bank. “Until there’s no need for cash, that’s the only way customers...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy