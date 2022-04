All of us experience periods of fatigue, but for some, fatigue is chronic. When we’re tired, the pressure at work doesn’t stop. We must maintain our productivity, but when fatigued, there are so many obstacles: tiredness makes us emotional, makes it difficult to think clearly, and hampers motivation. We get less done despite our best efforts. Maybe we work harder or longer to make up for it, further inhibiting our ability to catch up on lost sleep.

