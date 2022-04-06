ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid endorsement letters, April 6

The Denton City Council elections are May 7. Now is the time for the residents of Denton to make a decision as to what kind of city they want going forward.

We are at a crossroads in city government. The voters are the only ones who can choose to stay on the runaway train or get off. Therefore, if you don’t want a Buc-ee’s in your backyard, especially one that was contracted without the knowledge of the public; if you don’t want a five-story apartment building looming over your established neighborhood; if you don’t want a bait-and-switch high-density neighborhood with a roundabout on Hinkle that is too narrow for even small cars to navigate around, I’d urge you to vote for Paul Meltzer for mayor, Brandon Chase McGee for Place 5 and Amber Briggle for Place 6.

Two of these candidates have the very opponents who were instrumental in furthering the philosophy that Denton should become a “Frisco” with out-of-control, rampant growth. Meltzer, McGee and Briggle understand that bigger isn’t better — it’s just bigger.

These three candidates believe in respecting our existing neighborhoods and making sure developers aren’t going to destroy the unique flavor of Denton. Had this kind of attitude been intrinsic in our city government years ago, we might still have some of the charm of Fry Street, Rubber Gloves and Armadillo Ale Works in our arsenal of what makes Denton unique.

Please vote to save Denton!

Danna Zoltner,

Denton

