Community members/organizations weigh in on Wico. Co. Council’s PAB legislation, push for independence
By Javari Burnett
3 days ago
SALISBURY, Md. – Tuesday night, the Wicomico County Council heard from the community about police reform legislation regarding the county’s Police Accountability Board now required by state law. There was a packed house Tuesday, with many advocates focused on trying to bring transparency, accountability, and representation to...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just one day after Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled his proposal for a long-awaited civilian review board, the Richmond NAACP pushed back with its own recommendations for what that review board needs to accomplish. They want their voices heard before the city council discusses it later this month.
Montgomery County, Maryland, council member Andrew Friedson has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement Thursday. Friedson said he has “mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated and boosted” and is working remotely from home while isolating. He urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted. “I...
The Prince George’s County Council in Maryland is shifting from totally virtual to hybrid meetings Tuesday. In a statement, the council said the move to hybrid meetings will give residents a chance to join sessions and public hearings virtually or in person at the Wayne K. Curry Administration Building.
Plans to relocate Austin's community court into downtown were once again put on hold March 24 while the city takes on a deeper review of the court's location and operations. Austin has been eyeing the historic municipal building at 124 W. Eighth St. as a possible new home for the Downtown Austin Community Court, or DACC, for months. The DACC handles cases for misdemeanors committed downtown and can provide alternative penalties and rehabilitation or other support services for defendants—many of whom are experiencing homelessness. Since last spring, the DACC has also taken on additional cases involving homelessness citywide for citations under Austin's reinstated public camping ban.
NORWALK — Norwalk City Council Tuesday night requested Norwalk Law Director Stuart O'Hara to look into options regarding buying, keeping and setting off fireworks, as the State of Ohio changes laws formerly banning their use. The Ohio General Assembly voted June 2, 2021, to change existing Ohio law regarding...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
Attorney General Jason Miyares -- in association with Governor Glenn Youngkin -- has signed an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission to prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.
Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago.
A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter.
“In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices. I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.”
“It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County. I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.”
Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL
— Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022
While the negotiations to reopen White’s Ferry have broken down over raw feelings, it’s nearby Poolesville, Md., that’s suffering for it, according to the town commissioners president. Poolesville is the first stop after departing the ferry on the Maryland side of the Potomac, which means commuter traffic...
LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus. “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […]
In March the US Department of Transportation ratified a long-expected $200 million credit to complete a major repair project on the bridge between Nice and Middleton. Maryland administration received money under a low-interest credit, thanks to the TIFIA program. The reconstruction of over 80 years old bridge began two years...
Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
J-1 students passing on resort because of lack of rentals. Up until the early 2000s, college students flocked to Ocean City for summer jobs. Back then, the students could get a list of available house or apartment rentals and find something that fit their needs before entering a summertime lease so they could make money before going back to school.
MARYLAND – Friday marked a big win for Maryland’s retirees, as Governor Larry Hogan signed a historic tax relief package into law. Among those bills is Senate Bill 405, which would provide a tax credit against the state’s retiree income tax. Retirees 65 years old and older that make up to $100,000 and couples making up to $150,000, are eligible. That works out to about $1,000 per individual, or $1,750 per couple.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications will open next month for Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program.
Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2022, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program.
The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program.
Mayor Scott announced Tuesday in his State of the City address that the application for Baltimore’s program will go live May 2. The program was originally set to launch last Fall.
The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign...
