Severe Weather Statement issued for Dare, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph remain possible early this evening. The Blowing Dust Advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM. * WHERE...Portions of south central Nebraska and north central Kansas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

JEWELL COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO