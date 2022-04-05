WATCH: Jaren Jackson Jr. dishes an assist to Xavier Tillman Sr.

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

This will never stop being one of my favorite things in sports. After years of friendship, including a stint together at Michigan State basketball, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Xavier Tillman Sr. are now in their second season playing together on the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies.

In Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, Jackson and Tillman hooked up for some nice little two-man play.

You can watch the Spartans connect for a nice dish and a bucket below: