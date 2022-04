Adam Drennen is a far cry from your prototypical high school big man. The Liberty inside threat is unorthodox, unique and unflappable, but all the while, highly effective. “Adam is that unusual guy that you don’t have to build up. You don’t have to tell him how good he is,” Liberty head coach Chad Williams said. “He just comes in, works hard, does his job and goes home. He loves playing and representing his school, but when his job is complete, he is ready to go on with life.”

SHADY SPRING, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO