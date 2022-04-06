ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless Hero Lauded For Protecting Young Ladies During Sacramento Shooting Details What Happened

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A father says he owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless man who shielded his daughter and her friends from the gunfire that erupted during Sunday’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Now, that man, Tim Langer, is speaking out on his act of heroism.

Langer stays in a space on K Street, and it’s the same space where he shielded the young ladies from gunshots flying everywhere.

“They were panic-stricken, they were falling over each other to try and get shelter,” Langer said. “From what I could see, the state of war, I was just trying to calm them down and keep them reassured that everything was going to be all right.”

Langer was asleep in an alcove when the gunfire started, and he helped shepherd the women to safety. Tom Orosco, the father of one of the women, credits Langer for protecting his daughter at all costs.

“He literally stood up and tried to protect them from anybody that came,” Orosco said. “He was willing to put himself in the line of fire, no doubt.”

It is a moment of terror that has left this father feeling forever indebted to a man who proves a home is no measure of someone’s heart.

“It’s a reminder that there are still good people out here,” Orosco said.

Orosco says he is committed to helping Langley out anyway he can. He is offering to help him get whatever he needs to get him out of homeless.

With the chaos that came with the shooting, Langley knew it was a chance to offer a helping hand.

“You know, we’re given opportunities every second that we’re alive,” Langley said.

Kimber Rogers
1d ago

That is an angel in disguise those girls we're protected by somebody who is homeless who put his own life in jeopardy just to protect them he should get a medal for his heroism I think but the father of one girl is doing for him is great go great dad may God be with that homeless man Tim. You deserve what ever kindness you get for protecting these young women.

Reply
9
