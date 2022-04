Corrita Lewis, 32, says aside from family reunions, her family didn't take many road trips. But she will never forget a traumatic childhood road trip to visit her maternal relatives. "I remember an instance where we were pulled over by the police and we all had to get out of the car. And we were all lying on the ground and there was so much screaming," she says, noting the discomfort and trauma of experiencing that as a child who wasn't old enough to fully grasp what was happening.

