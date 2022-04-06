ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

MEOC’s annual Fuel Fund Walkathon set for May 1

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG STONE GAP — Mountain Empire Older Citizens celebrates May Day this year by bringing its annual Emergency Fuel Fund Walkathon back to a spring schedule. The 46th annual event starts Sunday, May, 1 at 2 p.m. at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap. MEOC spokesperson Paula Culbertson said the spring...

