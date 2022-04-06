ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Brighton police chief talks about dangerous chase crashes, council discusses safety committee

By Lori Jane Gliha
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaaAK_0f0hZLc000

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton police chief says training is an “extremely high priority” after three chases ended in crashes in 2021, but getting it scheduled can be challenging.

“One of the things that is a concern, and it’s a concern for police departments around the country, is the amount of time versus the workload,” Chief Paul Southard said. “In order to conduct training, you have to take officers off the street, and you have to schedule around that, which makes it difficult.”

The department’s own internal affairs investigations found policy violations in all three police chases that resulted in crashes .

After the first deadly incident in September, a professional standards commander who reviewed the incident said, “We must take extra care to improve training and accountability regarding pursuits.”

“We’re going to continue what we have been doing with training,” Southard said, referencing the written daily training bulletins that officers must read. “We’re going to work at it. We’re going to find new technology for training,” he said.

When asked what Southard has done to look at what processes led officers to violate current policies, he said, “People are people, and people make mistakes, and I think in this situation, someone made a mistake. Unfortunately, it happened, and unfortunately, people were killed. We can’t predict the future, and we don’t know how it’s going to turn out, what’s going to happen. If we could all do that, we wouldn’t need police departments.”

Council members discuss public safety committee

At Tuesday night’s Brighton City Council meeting, city councilors praised the police department while discussing the idea of developing a public safety committee.

“We are now looking forward because of your report,” said Matt Johnston, a city councilor who lives in the neighborhood where the most recent deadly crash occurred.

Johnston said this is the “first part of a long-term discussion,” and that he would like to see the police department and the public involved in the committee.

Aurora Police exit surveys unkind to Chief Wilson: Problem Solvers investigation

Some council members said they did not want the committee to be an oversight committee that involved civilians, but they did see value in improving communications with the public.

“It’s a very, very difficult job, and officers are placed in situations where they’re made to make split-second decisions, and sometimes they make bad decisions,” said Clint Blackhurst, a council member. “The more open communications you have with the public, the better, and if this can facilitate that, then I’m all for it,” he said.

“We’re not looking at an audit committee of amateurs for the police department,” said council member Peter Padilla. He said he did not want the committee to be a knee-jerk reaction to something that getting a lot of attention, he said, calling the police department “excellent.”

Related coverage:

Jan Pawlowski said she thought the committee could involve “a broad spectrum of brains” that “could sit down and spell out maybe what are important steps to take,” she said. She said she did not want criminals to think they could come to Brighton and the police department would not do anything about it.

“We definitely want to reduce the need to pursue,” Mayor Pro Tem Adam Cushing said. “I think everybody would agree with that. I could see a public safety committee serving as a bridge to council.”

Mary Ellen Pollack said she felt police officers have too many constantly changing policies.

“Set all policies you damn want. Waste all the time you want,” she said. “It’s not going to change the situation when it happens because unless you’ve been in it, you don’t know. Yes, innocent people died. Innocent people die every day,” she said, explaining that people are killed by drunk drivers and other causes. “Quit harassing our officers. They have it hard enough as it is,” she said.

Councilmember Ann Taddeo said she is not convinced that a public safety committee is an appropriate response to what has happened. However, she said she is also “open-minded to hearing more about it.”

The council plans to continue their discussion at a future study session.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Brighton, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Johnston
CBS Denver

Shardae Rideaux And Gabrielle James Arrested In Shooting Death Of Juvenile Female In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Two women have been arrested in the shooting death of a juvenile female earlier this month. Shardae Rideaux, 19, is being held for investigation of first degree murder, and Gabrielle James, 23, is being held for investigation of accessory to crime. Shardae Rideaux and Gabrielle James (credit: Denver Police) The identity of the juvenile victim has not been released and the probable cause statement is sealed. On March 7, Denver police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2500 block of Welton Street. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital but later died.  
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council#People Are People#Kdvr
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 arrested east of Colorado Springs after someone noticed a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood at 3 a.m.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to an alert citizen, two suspected criminals are behind bars. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, someone noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the 700 block of Valley Street Wednesday at 3 a.m. The area is in the Cimarron Hills neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they noticed “fictitious” license plates attached to a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Vincent Tapia Accused Of Fatally Shooting Driver After Accident

DENVER (CBS4) — Police arrested 19-year-old Vincent Tapia late Friday night after a shooting incident that killed a man. A Denver Police Department sergeant encountered Tapia “sprinting….about five blocks away from the scene and within minutes of the 911 call,” as stated in the arrest affidavit obtained Monday by CBS4. Officers took Tapia in custody, searched him and found a handgun. It is believed to be the weapon Tapia used to kill the man moments earlier, and the same gun that two witnesses say the victim himself handed to Tapia earlier in the evening. Those two witnesses — females in the back...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy