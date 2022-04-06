ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonton 2, San Jose 1

First Period_1, San Jose, Hertl 27 (Burns, Meier), 15:32 (pp). Third Period_2, Edmonton,...

BOWEN BYRAM RETURNS TO COLORADO'S LINEUP FOLLOWING LENGTHY ABSENCE

After missing the last 37 games, Colorado Avalanche defenceman Bowen Byram will return to the lineup on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Byram's last game was January 10th and following that game, he left the team, taking a personal leave of absence. Byram's father said that his son was dealing with lingering issues from previous head injuries.
NHL
NHL

Statement from Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner on Doug Wilson

SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit faces Winnipeg, aims to end road losing streak

LINE: Jets -290, Red Wings +231; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Winnipeg looking to break its four-game road skid. The Jets are 19-14-2 at home. Winnipeg has scored 215 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game. Kyle Connor leads the team with 41.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY RELEASES NEW PADS IN MINNESOTA

After being acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline, Marc-Andre Fleury has fit in quite well to say the least. Over the team's last 10 games, they are 9-0-1, and the goaltending duo of Fleury and Cam Talbot have given up a combined 16 goals. Fleury loves to have interesting designs for his gear, and his new attire was released on Tuesday during practice.
NHL
Projected Lineup: April 6 vs. Seattle

After coming off a 5-1 win at home against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube appears to be keeping his lineup exactly the same for Wednesday's meeting with the Seattle Kraken (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). The Blues will be looking to extend their points streak...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Doug Wilson to Step Down As General Manager of Sharks After 19 Seasons

SAN JOSE, CA - Doug Wilson announced today that he is stepping down from his role as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. "These past 19 years serving as general manager of the San Jose Sharks have been a privilege and one of the most fulfilling and enjoyable periods of my life," said Wilson. "I have been incredibly fortunate to work for and with some of the most talented and passionate people in the game of hockey.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Sabres eliminated, miss playoffs for NHL-record 11th straight season

Eichel saga, goalie issues, long skids keep Buffalo out of postseason again. The Buffalo Sabres failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for an NHL-record 11th straight season. Buffalo (26-34-11) was eliminated from contention when the Washington Capitals won 4-3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. The Sabres have not qualified for the postseason since 2011, a seven-game loss to the Philadelphia Flyers in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Sabres were tied with the Florida Panthers (2001-11) and Edmonton Oilers (2007-16) for longest postseason drought.
BUFFALO, NY

