Dr. Henry S. Carter, 94, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Alice Carter of DeRidder, La.; son, Henry “Hank” Carter, Jr. and Sherrie of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughters, Martha Pollard and Rod of DeRidder, La., Susan Smith and Brad of DeRidder, La., Mary Jean Butaud and Chris of Bothell, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 14 DAYS AGO