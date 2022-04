Wednesday marks the bicentennial of Maj. Gen. John Pope’s birth. While best remembered for leading the Union army to defeat at the Second Battle of Bull Run in 1862, Pope served in the Army for more than 40 years and played a pivotal, if not particularly dramatic, role in controlling the frontier. More importantly for the Sunshine State, in 1867, Pope served as governor of the Third Military Division, overseeing Reconstruction in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

