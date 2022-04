Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from the Miami Open, seems unbeatable at the moment. The Spanish rising star, at just 18 years old, has already put a very prestigious title on his record, the biggest of his very young career. The loser, on the Florida cement, was Casper Ruud, who had immediately gone ahead with a break in the first set, only to be overwhelmed by the physical and technical power of the Murcian, who from the seventh game put the 'pilot automatic' to win the match (7-5, 6-4).

