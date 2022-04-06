ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Top OL target talks Clemson, upcoming spring game visit

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets in the 2023 class was ready to cut down his recruitment last week.

So that’s what Sullivan Absher did last Friday, when the four-star offensive tackle from South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) dropped a final three featuring Clemson, NC State and Notre Dame.

Absher (6-7, 300) appreciates all of the dozen-plus offers he has received, the relationships he’s developed during the recruiting process, and the coaches that have invested their time and energy into recruiting him. But he’s glad to have a trio of finalists to focus on now as he moves closer to making his college decision.

“I just felt like it would cut off a lot of unnecessary distraction by narrowing it down,” Absher told The Clemson Insider.

Absher, who received an offer from Clemson in February, pointed out a big reason why the Tigers are one of the select few suitors remaining in the hunt for his commitment.

“Clemson’s on the list because of how consistently they develop their players at a high level,” he said, “not only as players but as men as well.”

Absher hasn’t wasted any time building a strong bond with Thomas Austin, who was formally named Clemson’s new offensive line coach in early February.

“Me and Coach Austin have been arguing over March Madness the past couple weeks,” Absher joked.

“We just talk like he’s already been my coach for years,” he added regarding their relationship.

Absher visited Clemson for the Boston College and Wake Forest games last season, returned to campus for the Tigers’ second junior day of the year in early March, and will make his way back to Tiger Town this weekend as he is set to be among the recruits in attendance for Saturday’s Orange & White Spring Game.

“I’ve been looking to get back as soon as I could after I was there for junior day,” he said. “I have such a great experience every time I’m there.”

The only other visit Absher currently has scheduled, he said, is a trip to Notre Dame for its spring game on April 23. He said he’s still hoping to commit sometime before the start of his senior season.

Absher is the No. 18 offensive tackle and No. 194 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to 247Sports.

