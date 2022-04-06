ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

SAG-AFTRA And Ad Industry Reach Tentative Agreement On New $1 Billion Contract

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 1 day ago

Click here to read the full article.

SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday night that it has reached a tentative agreement for a new set of commercials contracts with the Joint Policy Committee of the advertising industry. The deal, whose terms were not disclosed, now goes to the union’s national board for review and approval.

A special meeting of the board has been scheduled for Saturday for a one-item agenda meeting to consider recommendations regarding the television and audio commercials contracts. If the board approves the pacts, as is expected, the deal will be sent to the union’s members for ratification.

Three years ago, the union said that its commercials contracts “cover an estimated $1 billion in annual earnings.” The current contracts had been set to expire March 31 but were extended to allow bargaining to continue in New York.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jimmy Wang Yu Dies: Martial Arts Action Star In Hong Kong Films Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Jimmy Wang Yu, a Taiwanese actor who was once one of the biggest stars of martial arts cinema, died Tuesday in a Taipei hospital from an undisclosed illness he battled for six years. He was 79 and his death was announced on Instagram by his daughter, Linda Wang. Born in Shanghai, China, Wang moved to Hong Kong and made his name as an action star at Shaw Brothers Studio during the 1960s. His best-known film was One-Armed Swordsman, which, as the title suggests, was about swordplay, a hallmark of his combat skills. The film would...
WORLD
Deadline

New York Attorney General Wants Donald Trump Held In Contempt Of Court

Click here to read the full article. New York Letitia James asked a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court, arguing that the former president had refused to comply with a court order to produce documents related to his financial dealings. James filed the motion in New York County State Supreme Court. If approved, Trump could be fined $10,000 for every day that he continues to resist the court order. In a statement, James said that “instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above...
MANHATTAN, NY
TheStreet

New Teamsters Union Boss Sends Dire Warning to Amazon, UPS

The new head of one of America's most powerful labor unions said Monday that he is ready to take on retail giant Amazon after renegotiating a longstanding contract with delivery company UPS. Sean O’Brien, a fourth-generation Teamster from Boston, said that if the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can successfully push...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in May

(Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued Saturday on Twitter. The Amazon Labor Union also...
LABOR ISSUES
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Industry#Sag Aftra#Television#Academy Awards#National Board For Review#Cbs
Benzinga

What Are The 20 Top Paying Jobs In The US?

The latest statistics of the highest median annual pay from the U.S. Bureau of Labor has the medical profession in its top seven slots. According to Economic Policy Institute, since 1978, CEO pay has skyrocketed 1,322%, 351 times as much as a typical worker in 2020. When your mother said...
ECONOMY
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

Barclays raises U.S. minimum hourly wage to $20.50

March 31 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC (BARC.L) on Thursday raised the minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $20.50 from $17, months after a similar move by rival Bank of America Corp (BAC.N). The new rate will vary by location based on the cost of living and...
ECONOMY
geekwire.com

Amazon ‘disappointed’ with union vote, may file objection based on ‘undue influence’ by NLRB

A group of Amazon warehouse workers just voted to form a union. But the battle is not over. Amazon issued a response Friday following the results of a historic unionization effort at an Amazon warehouse facility in Staten Island, N.Y., where employees voted 2,654 to 2,131 to join the Amazon Labor Union, an organization led by a former employee who was fired after leading a walkout over COVID-19 work conditions at the facility.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Polygon

Activision Blizzard workers plan walkout over dropped vaccine mandate

Some Activision Blizzard workers will walk out of work Monday after the company dropped its vaccine mandate ahead of a return to work in the coming months. News of the relaxed COVID-19 plan was leaked on social media following an email from Activision Blizzard executive Brian Bulatao. In the email,...
LABOR ISSUES
WHIO Dayton

Collins Aerospace, union reach agreement on contract; lockout ends at Troy plant

TROY — Collins Aerospace and UAW Local 128 have reached an agreement on a new contract, which will end a lockout of about 300 employees at the company’s plant in Troy. “We’re pleased to have reached a mutually agreeable solution and look forward to continuing to work with our represented employees to deliver quality products and solutions for our customers,” Collins Aerospace said in a prepared statement.
TROY, OH
Reuters

Amazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc., the world’s biggest retailer, will face a shareholder vote calling for an independent audit of its treatment of warehouse workers after the top U.S. securities regulator turned down the company’s request to skip the resolution. The decision means Amazon investors will...
BUSINESS
Deadline

A+E Hires Sony Pictures Television Distribution Veteran Kerstin Gühne For Key EMEA Sales Role

Click here to read the full article. A+E Networks Global Content Sales has hired Sony Pictures Television exec Kerstin Gühne as its Vice President for EMEA. This will see her overseeing distribution of A+E content throughout German-speaking Europe and Turkey. Her hire follows a 15-year spell at Sony, where she rose to Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Sales and Distribution. At A+E, Gühne will report to Group Managing Director of A+E Networks Global Content Sales Patrick Vien. Gühne began her career at Fremantle parent Bertelsmann’s publishing division, before moving to RTL group as head of program acquisitions for kids channel Super RTL. She...
BUSINESS
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Praises Congress & President Biden For Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

Click here to read the full article. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who survived a brutal home invasion and rape in 1985, is praising Congress for approving and President Joe Biden for signing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. “Violence against women is a national problem that is of grave concern and requires national legislation,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “As a victim and survivor of a violent crime myself, I want to thank Congress for passing and President Biden for signing this critically important Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. May we as a nation keep moving the needle forward towards...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

‘Sober Companion’: Lauren Lapkus & Krysta Rodriguez To Headline CBS Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Krysta Rodriguez (Halston) and Lauren Lapkus (Good Girls) have been tapped as the leads in CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot Sober Companion, from Jane the Virgin creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman and CBS Studios, where Urman is under an overall deal. Written by Gracie Glassmeyer and David Rosenthal from a story they co-wrote with Urman, Sober Companion revolves around Eliza (Rodriguez), a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bookstore/bar with her uncle in New Orleans and who is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion, Shelley (Lapkus),...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Eric Boehlert Dies: Media Critic For Media Matters & Salon, Founder Of Press Run Newsletter Killed In Bike Accident At 57

Click here to read the full article. Eric Boehlert, a media critic devoted to calling out right-wing misinformation through his writing at Media Matters for America, Salon, Daily Kos and most recently as the founder of the Press Run website, died Monday in a bike accident. He was 57. His death was announced on Twitter today by journalist and friend Soledad O’Brien, who called Boehlert “a fierce and fearless defender of the truth.” Boehlert was struck by a train while biking in Montclair, New Jersey; Montclair police reported yesterday that a man riding a bicycle was struck and killed by a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Deadline

Deadline

66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy