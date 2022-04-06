ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ames Watson Invests in Margaux Women’s Shoe Brand

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
Ames Watson, a Columbia, Md.-based private equity holding company, is the lead investor in a Class B funding round for Margaux, a women’s footwear brand. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

This marks the latest in a series of investments and acquisitions for Ames Watson, whose portfolio of properties include Lids, Fanatics Lids College and South Moon Under.

Harvard alumnae Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley started the New York City-based Margaux in 2015 as a way to fulfill their search for comfortable, well-crafted shoes . The brand has since expanded to include heels, sandals, loafers and sneakers, all made at family-owned factories in Spain and Portugal. The brand also has a flagship in New York City as well as an e-commerce site.

“Margaux has disrupted the women’s footwear space and we see tremendous growth opportunities across the industry,” said Lawrence Berger, cofounder and partner of Ames Watson. “In identifying growth investment opportunities at Ames Watson, we’re always looking for special brands with exceptional teams of entrepreneurs — and we’ve found that in Sarah Pierson and Alexa Buckley.”

Tom Ripley, cofounder and partner of Ames Watson, said the Margaux investment represents the company’s sixth minority investment in the last year.

“We have a growing community of shoppers and are excited to have found a true partner in Ames Watson,” Buckley and Pierson said. “Ames Watson’s brand-building expertise and proven track record in scaling retail and e-commerce businesses will be key to Margaux’s continued growth and success.”

This investment follows Ames Watson’s recent announcement that it has raised $250 million in a new round of funding for acquisitions and investments for Lids and for separate stand-alone control and passive investments. Additional Ames Watson minority investments include Mitchell & Ness, Watchbox and Zygo.

