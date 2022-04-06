ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

Local author January Scott releases faith-filled children’s books

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — When local author January Scott puts pen to paper, her words are always purposeful. Her three recently released children’s books contain messages of light, hope and encouragement that can resonate with readers of all ages. Scott’s journey as an author began at Voice of Truth...

