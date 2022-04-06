ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks Brothers, Vilebrequin Create Swimwear Capsule

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
Brooks Brothers has partnered with Vilebrequin on a limited-edition swimwear capsule.

The Brooks Brothers et Vilebrequin collection was designed by the American brand’s creative director Michael Bastian in partnership with the Vilebrequin team and combines the swimwear label’s fabrics and most popular silhouettes with signature Brooks Brothers prints.

In addition to swim trunks, the collection includes coordinating linen shirts in patterns from the Brooks Brothers archives and its spring 2022 collection. The collection is available for both men and boys.

The patterns include the “Dominator Print” of poolside games used on a linen camp-collar shirt and Vilebrequin’s original Moorea swimsuit, which features an elastic waistband, drawstring and two back eyelets to prevent ballooning.

“The Seal of Approval Print” combines candy stripes from Brooks Brothers oxfords with a coat of arms showing the company’s founding date of 1818 on a matching Moorea swimsuit and shirt.

“The Mixed Signals Print” derives from a never-used nautical print discovered in the Brooks Brothers archive that was used on Vilebrequin’s Moorise swimsuit, a slightly shorter version of the original Moorea that also features a stretch fabric.

“The Toile Boy Print” is a classic toile pattern that was given a Brooks Brothers twist by using blue and white stripes from the spring collection paired with a retro geometric design on the Moorise swimsuit.

“We are thrilled to team up with Vilebrequin, whose legendary swimsuits are recognized around the world and are both comfortable and chic,” Bastian said. “We’ve worked together to select iconic and vintage prints from our archives to bring American prep to Saint-Tropez.”

The collection is available beginning Wednesday at select Brooks Brothers stores around the U.S. as well as online. Prices range from $145 for the boys’ trunk and $285 for the men’s to $260 for the men’s shirts and $295 for the Mixed Signal trunk.

Vilebrequin was founded in 1971 in Saint-Tropez by Fred Prysquel. Today, its swim collections are developed from 50 percent recycled or recyclable materials, a figure that is expected to grow to 80 percent by 2023.

POPSUGAR

These $25 Old Navy Linen Mules Only Look Expensive

As I write this, I'm hours out from a getaway to France. My bag is packed, and I'm dreaming of taking that first bite of a chocolate croissant and washing it down with an espresso — all while dressed in Parisian style, obviously. I've had to be very picky about what wardrobe items make it overseas, since I plan to fill my suitcase with vintage finds and snacks, so I've edited my footwear collection down significantly. One pair that did make the cut? My Old Navy Linen-Blend Pointy-Toe Mule Flats ($25), which are the epitome of chic — if I do say so myself.
APPAREL
WWD

Lafayette 148 Launches Made in Italy Outerwear Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Lafayette 148 has introduced L148 Outdoor, a capsule collection of Made in Italy waterproof outerwear for spring selling. The collection of versatile classics features a trench, an elongated anorak and a car coat. Each unlined piece has thermo-sealed taped seams providing water resistance.More from WWDLafayette 148 New York RTW Spring 2017Lafayette 148 Resort 2016Fiorucci Spring 2022 Campaign “Outerwear is part of the brand DNA. The company has a history of designing beautiful, versatile outerwear well before my time here, a category the customer has come to rely on Lafayette 148,” said Emily Smith, creative director....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi

According to leaked imagery, we now have a first look at the Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70 Hi. Expected to add to the streetwear imprint’s recent collaborative releases, the upcoming team-up is a reimagination of the classic footwear model. Although not much has been revealed, the Stüssy x...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Brooks Brothers and eYe Junya Watanabe MAN Reunite for Contemporary Suiting

Following a set of military-inspired blazers released last summer, eYe COMME des GARÇONS JUNYA WATANABE MAN and America’s oldest apparel brand in continuous operation, Brooks Brothers, reunite for a Spring/Summer 2022 capsule. The upcoming offerings are highlighted by Brooks Brothers’ signature Madison Fit Three-Button Sack Blazer which has...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Scotch & Soda Partners With Studio 189 on Bags

Click here to read the full article. Scotch & Soda is feeling the love. The Amsterdam-based fashion brand is partnering with Studio 189, a fashion lifestyle brand cofounded in 2013 by actress Rosario Dawson and luxury executive Abrima Erwiah, on a line of bags.More from WWDPhotos of 2022 Grammys Looks on the Fashion Week RunwayFear of God RTW Fall 2022AZ Factory x Thebe Magugu RTW Fall 2022 Studio 189 promotes and curates African and African-inspired fashion through the support of community-led projects, mainly in West Africa. The bags are being designed in Studio 189’s product development center in Accra and handcrafted in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

