Marla Aaron Celebrates 10 Years

This year marks the 10-year anniversary for New York-based fine jewelry designer Marla Aaron.



Over the last decade, the designer has become known for her innovative fine jewelry creations, including fine jewelry hardware locks, necklace chains and charms, as well as Trundle, DiMe, Inlay rings and more.

Last year, the designer was encouraged by DeBeers to create versions of her technically and functionally rooted signature ring designs with center stones.

“In terms of bridal , we started with a lock and now we have thousands of iterations,” Aaron said over Zoom of her decision to, “throw her hat in the ring,” and create styles designed as alternative bridal options, as well as for daily life.



The latest collection, titled “DiMe Siempre,” includes intriguing, alternative bridal takes on her signature designs boasting unique center stones with intricate clasps inspired by jeweled evening bag closures, with the ability to engrave personal messages between the metal bands.

“We are in a very emotional business, the jewelry business. I have seen an uptick in the emotional aspect of our jewelry….People are wanting connections and to be together, I’m seeing that on many levels. Jewelry is a very emotional purchase — be it a classic engagement ring, or anything,” Aaron said of her business, adding that she will also be launching a collection of trundle lock rings with baguettes, which can be worn as locks on necklaces, or as stand-alone engagement rings.

In addition to new designs and business growth, over the pandemic, the designer raised $80,000 to benefit New York restaurant workers through the sale of miniature sterling silver chairs (modeled after those common in restaurants) in her luxe vending machines.

Last month, the designer brought back the activation and donated 100 percent of the chairs’ proceeds (a total of $42,000 as of mid-March) to World Central Kitchen, which provides fresh meals to Ukrainian families.