ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, TX

CANDIDATE INTRODUCTION — Platt-Bryant ready to continue serving on school board

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a privilege to announce my candidacy to run for a fourth term on the West Orange-Cove CISD School Board and continue my commitment to students, faculty, staff and community. My passion for service to this school district is because I believe cooperation between teachers, parents and administrators...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News

Pandemic, politics lead some school superintendents to consider career change

Many of the people who lead our country's school districts are contemplating a career change. 46% percent of U.S. superintendents are thinking about leaving their current job within the next three years, according to the 2022 "Voice of the Superintendent" survey published in February by EAB. Most are planning to...
EDUCATION
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Candidate forum set for Sparta School Board Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School District will host a school board candidate forum ahead of the spring election. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sparta High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions provided by students created with community input. Community members are welcome to attend, but will not be able to ask questions....
SPARTA, WI
La Crosse Tribune

2022 spring election: Viroqua Area School Board candidate profiles

There are four candidates running for Viroqua Area School Board. The candidates on the spring ballot on April 5 are Marina Abt (incumbent), Patricia Belke-Becker, Ben B. Gald and Angie Lawrence (incumbent). The top two vote-getters will be elected for a three-year term beginning Monday, April 25. Editor’s note: The...
VIROQUA, WI
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools Board of Education candidate Will Kirkland Air Force vet

KEARNEY — Will Kirkland has announced he is running for a seat on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education. Kirkland was raised in Kearney through fourth grade at Park Elementary. He then attended Shelton Public Schools, before transferring to Barr Junior High/Middle School in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 2002.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Orange, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, TX
Orange County, TX
Elections
City
West Orange, TX
Local
Texas Elections
Orange County, TX
Government
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte School Board approves graduation requirements that includes a state-mandated financial literacy component

The North Platte Public Schools Board of Education approved updated graduation requirements according to Nebraska state statute. The requirement that all students enrolled in North Platte High School beginning with the graduation class of 2024 and beyond will be required to take personal finance. In order to comply with the statutes, NPPS will increase the required course credit hour from 150 to 155 and reduce elective course credit hours from 95 to 90.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Daily Mail

Parents slam woke Colorado school district's decision to AX valedictorians after bosses declared 'learning is not a competition'

A Colorado school district has infuriated parents after announcing plans to ax valedictorian prizes in what they have branded the latest 'equity'-obsessed focus on mediocrity over excellence. 'The practices of class rank and valedictorian status are outdated and inconsistent with what we know and believe of our students,' Cherry Creek...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Houston Police Department#Prairie View#Life#Woccisd School Board#The University Of Texas
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
KPVI Newschannel 6

Should schools be in charge of feeding students? State Agriculture eyed to take over meal program

Legislation advancing in the Oklahoma Legislature would strip authority over school meals from the education department. The author of a bill voted through Senate on Tuesday said his interest is strictly about creating stronger links between federally funded child nutrition programs and local sources of nutritious foods, but the House author said pandemic-related concerns are also driving his legislation.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
US News and World Report

Helping High School Students Who’ve Fallen Off the College Track

The crushing COVID-19 pandemic – its variants now disrupting a third consecutive school year – continues to push high school students off track for college enrollment. The exact number of students who have given up on graduating high school due to the pandemic is still an unknown, but early indicators are alarming. A June 2021 survey by the consulting group McKinsey & Company found that 17% of high school seniors who had previously planned to attend postsecondary education were no longer aiming to go. Among low-income high school seniors, 26% had abandoned their plans. And graduation rates dipped across at least 20 states in 2021, a Chalkbeat analysis found.
CHANTILLY, VA
The Lens

School board advances 7 superintendent candidates

The Orleans Parish School Board voted Friday night to advance a second round of candidates in its search to replace outgoing Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr., according to records obtained by The Lens this week. On Thursday and Friday, the board interviewed 15 candidates virtually and voted to advance an undisclosed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country. Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list,...
EDUCATION
WausauPilot

Your Letters: School board candidates should not be influenced by partisan politics

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Cedarburg School Board candidates discuss dealing with differences, their vision of education

CEDARBURG — Seven individuals are actively running for four seats on the Cedarburg School Board in the April 5 election. Incumbents Rick Leach and Laura Stroebel are seeking another term on the board. Current board member Kristin Padberg has chosen not to seek another term. Jennifer Calzada will be on the ballot, but she announced her resignation from the School Board in January and said she wouldn’t be actively running for a seat.
CEDARBURG, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Iceburgh Surprises Chartiers Valley Middle School Teacher Named ‘Most Valuable Teacher’

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins mascot, Iceburgh, made a surprise visit to Chartiers Valley Middle School. The big penguin and the National Hockey League surprised science teacher Scott Caplan as the March Most Valuable Teacher. The Most Valuable Teacher Program not only looks for teachers that educate students, but also help instill values, build character, and shape future generations. Caplan has become such a staple of Chartiers Valley Middle School that students who aren’t even in his class voted for him. “As soon as they found out we were doing this contest, they were like, ‘we got you,'” Caplan said. “I’d have eighth-graders, sixth-graders that I haven’t even taught yet, high school students, like, ‘we voted for you, Mr. Caplan!’ It’s just really great to have a lot of support.” Caplan has been with the district for 25 years. Each monthly winner is awarded $10,000 worth of technology donations for their district.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy