Brady Manek has cemented himself as a fan favorite for UNC basketball fans fresh off his play this year and in the NCAA Tournament. And now he’s being recognized locally as well. The Carolina Hurricanes made Manek their special guest on Thursday night as the forward led the team out onto the ice by sounding the siren in Raleigh against the Buffalo Sabres. The team has honorary guests do it before each home game and with the Tar Heels going on a Final Four run, why not have one of the key catalysts in the building to do it. To make it...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO