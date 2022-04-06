ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sydney Film Festival Returns to Regular Dates, Picks ‘The Forgiven,’ ‘Passengers’ for Initial Lineup

By Patrick Frater
 1 day ago
Charlotte Gainsbourg-starring “ The Passengers of the Night ” and Ralph Fiennes- and Jessica Chastain-starring “ The Forgiven ” are among the first batch of movies revealed by the Sydney Film Festival . The festival is planning an in-person event running 8-19 June, 2022.

Australian-produced titles include dance film “Keep Stepping”; “Sissy,” which mixes social media and horror; music title “Six Festivals”; and intimate portrait “The Plains,” which had its premiere in Rotterdam earlier this year.

The 22-film advanced lineup also leans heavily on other festival favorites. “Gentle” which premiered in Sundance; “Hinterland,” which won the audience award in Locarno last year; Peter Strickland’s “Flux Gourmet,” from the Berlinale; Kamila Andini’s “Yuni” winner of Toronto’s Platform award; “Private Desert,” audience award winner at Venice; documentary “Calendar Girls” from the recent Sundance and CPH:DOX festivals; “Please Baby Please,” which opened the Rotterdam festival; “The Territory,” the documentary award-winner at Sundance; “Blue Moon,” winner of the best film prize at San Sebastian; and Quentin Dupieux’s “Incredible But True,” from Berlin.

The selection also finds room for “ A House Made of Splinters ,” a pre-invasion Ukrainian film that won the directing award in the documentary section at Sundance.

The Sydney Festival has been significantly disrupted by lockdowns and border closures. In 2020, the physical event was canceled and replaced with an online edition.

Last year’s event was originally slated for June, but was initially shifted to August. Then, as Sydney returned to strict lockdown from June due to a delta variant outbreak, dates were stalled again. It eventually ran in November.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamila Andini
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Variety

Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve to Star in Joe Talbot’s ‘The Governesses’ for A24

Click here to read the full article. Lily-Rose Depp, Hoyeon and Renate Reinsve will star in Joe Talbot’s sophomore feature “The Governesses” for A24. A24 has greenlit the project, with Talbot set to direct and Depp (“The Idol”), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Hoyeon (“Squid Game”) and Cannes best actress winner and BAFTA best actress nominee Reinsve (“The Worst Person in the World”) on board to star. The movie marks Talbot’s second collaboration with the studio after his critically acclaimed feature debut “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” The screenplay is by Talbot and poet/novelist Olivia Gatwood (“Life of the Party”). Based...
MOVIES
Variety

HGTV’s Christina Hall Lands New Series ‘Christina in the Country’ After ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Click here to read the full article. Real estate and design expert Christina Hall, best known as co-host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and host of “Christina on the Coast,” is sharing her new adventures in her third series. The six-episode docuseries, “Christina in the Country,” is slated to air later this year and will follow Hall on her next chapter in life as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at a Tennessee farm. Used to living an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, the designer will take a different step with her three children...
TV & VIDEOS
