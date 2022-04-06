ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Permit Free Garage Sale Weekend

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
claremorecity.com
 1 day ago

The permit free garage sale weekend will be April 7-10th....

www.claremorecity.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Power Church hosts annual free garage sale

Day one of the annual 66th Amarillo Meet of Champions track and field high school competition ended with a record broken in the boys 3200 meter run. Amarillo High senior Isaac McGill ran 9:27.5 surpassing Tascosa alum Briggs Whittlake’s record set back in 2016.
AMARILLO, TX
Z-Rock 107.7

Craft and Vendor Market during City-Wide Garage Sales

Check out the 5th annual City-Wide Garage Sale Craft and Vendor Market April 29 and 30 during Pine Island’s City-Wide Garage Sale Weekend. The event runs Friday, April 29 9am – 4pm and Saturday, April 30 9am – 2pm and is located at the American Legion Post 184 in Pine Island. Find a wide variety of handmade crafted items and art as well as your favorite home-based business products. Inside and Out! And while in town, grab breakfast or lunch at the Legion or one of our local restaurants and check out our local shops!
PINE ISLAND, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
WHIO Dayton

West Carrollton to hold city-wide garage sales

WEST CARROLLTON — West Carrollton has announced it will be holding two city-wide garage sales starting this summer. The sales are scheduled for May 7 and Oct. 1. Registration for the garage sales opened March 18 and will close May 4. A list of all participating homes in the...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
The Independent

How to do a classic Cotswolds weekend, car-free

Honey-stone villages. Pubs with roaring fires. Fields of sheep, Instagrammable farm shops and cosy tea rooms. The Cotswolds is the ultimate British countryside pin-up – the kind of place city dwellers dream of escaping to for a lazy, bucolic weekend. The only problem for a non-driver like me? You need a car, both to get there, and to explore the region’s riches. Or so it seemed. Most people think a motor is a must-have for the Cotswolds. But as it turned out, even in the heart of its lush, protected Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) – where major transport...
LIFESTYLE
103GBF

This Secluded Smoky Mountain Cabin Has Its Own Putt-Putt Course

There's a cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee that features a hot tub, game room, and its own putt-putt golf course that will be fun "fore" the entire family. The Smoky Mountains is a tourist destination like no other in America. Not only do you have beautiful mountain views, but there are so many unique places to stay, an amazing amount of attractions, and don't get me started on the delicious food. But if you needed just one more reason to visit the Smoky Mountains this year, I think I might have found that reason, especially if you want to plan a fun trip for your family.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garage Sale
KISS 106

These Trampoline Tents Take Backyard Camping To A New Level

You and your kids are going to love camping in the backyard, especially when you don't have to sleep on the ground. I grew up camping in a tent, camper, and in cabins, but if you really want to feel the full experience of camping, there's no substitute for a tent. There's something about being out in the wilderness like that that is just peaceful. In fact, I got some of my best nights of sleep while camping and falling asleep to the sound of crickets chirping. That being said, I know that there are a lot of people out there who are not on board with camping in a tent. They either don't like the idea of sleeping on the ground or they hate the idea of sleeping outside in the woods. Whatever the reason may be, there is one way you can go camping in a tent where neither of those issues will be a problem.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy