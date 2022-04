Booker will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Clippers. Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, the Suns will rest Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder as they load-manage in preparation for the playoffs. With the No. 1 seed in the West locked up, Phoenix could continue to build in some rest over its final two regular season games Friday (at UTA) and Sunday (vs. SAC).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO