Monday came, and it was all right for the developers of a proposed Jimmy Buffett-themed hotel and resort in downtown Ocean City. After an initial discussion in the fall, City Council members got their first real look at the plans for a 13-story, 265-room Margaritaville hotel and accompanying amenities on a stretch of lots at the corner of 14th Street and Coastal Highway. The space is best known as the site of the Phillips Beach Plaza Hotel, which shuttered in 2020.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 15 DAYS AGO