Delphi City Council addresses Main Street parking

(ABC 6 News) - People in Downtown Rochester are in and out of parking ramp six every day. The parking garage is supposed to be able to support 10 floors of housing on top of it, but according to a lawsuit brought by the City of Rochester, it's not structurally sound enough to do so.
WORCESTER — Spring street sweeping is already underway overnight on major roads in the city and the residential program is set to begin in two weeks. In a communication to the City Council, Jay Fink, commissioner of the Department of Public Works and Parks, said mild winter weather allowed the DPW&P to start the arterial sweeping program March 7.
Finding accessible, affordable parking in any popular Nashville neighborhood can be a chore. But in East Nashville people are creating their own parking spots, leaving other drivers concerned for their safety.
A request to build a new Love’s RV Park in eastern Cañon City passed another hurdle Monday night. The Cañon City Council passed a resolution approving a major subdivision plat at Four Mile Ranch Parkway and U.S. 50 and a resolution approving a special review use permit for the RV vehicle park.
COLUMBIA — Watson Concrete Inc., a contractor for Columbia Public Works, will begin installing accessible parking spaces on North Fourth Street on Monday, March 21. The spaces will be in the stretch between East Ash Street and East Walnut Street. The project is expected to run through late April,...
PASO ROBLES — On Tuesday, March 15, Paso Robles City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting. They received an update from Paso Robles Central Coast Community Energy, Paso Robles Police Department, and a Caltrans quarterly report and transportation update. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) presented a request...
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council voted Monday night to adopt an ordinance to limit the hours of parking meter enforcement after public outcry over excessive enforcement during entertainment events at the Santander Arena & Performing Arts Center. The decision limits enforcement to Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m....
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland residents may soon see a new waterfront park at Ocean Gateway. The city council approved more than $30 million in capital improvements at their first in-person meeting in two years. The money includes funding for a new park that would replace some of the parking...
According to city staff, nearly 8,800 people commute to Park City for work from outside Summit County each day. Only 14% of people who work in Park City actually live inside city limits. Park City adopted an ambitious goal of 800 affordable housing units in the city by 2026, but...
TORRINGTON — A group of residents pleased with the the City Council this week to get involved in the future of the city’s skate park. But Mayor Elinor Carbone and City Counsel Vic Muschell stated firmly that the park is the responsibility of the Parks & Recreation Commission, and all decisions involving it.
Council Member Sandra Ung is calling on the Department of Transportation to improve signage along a busway in Flushing where she says motorists are unknowingly driving in the bus-only lanes and getting smacked with fines. Ung sent a letter to DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez last week urging the department to...
The aging playground equipment at Fireman’s Park is getting an upgrade. Libby City Council unanimously backed putting $75,000 toward the estimated $93,750 project on March 21. City Councilor Zach McNew, who spearheaded the effort, said supporters had lined up $15,000 in donations with another $10,000 possibly on the way.
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council approves a resolution to close the Jackson Park Pool for the 2022 pool season. Council voted on the resolution on Thursday at its council meeting. The pool has some safety concerns. Many council members say they are reluctant to do this, but want...
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council reversed a previous decision Wednesday night and approved the demolition of a one-story concrete block garage in the area historically known as Easton's "Dutchtown neighborhood." The vote was 4-3. The legislative body denied previously a certificate of appropriateness for the garage demolition and an accompanying project last Oct. 27. The project proposal featured a five-story, 34-unit apartment building with 29 parking spaces at 34-42 S. Sixth St.
A Sioux Falls engineering firm has been hired to study the traffic patterns at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and South Main Street. The study is needed to determine expected changes in traffic patterns if the six-block section of South Main Street that currently only allows one-way traffic going north were converted to a two-way street.
YORK – The city’s one- and six-year street program will be considered by the council this week, when members convene in regular session. Each year, the city looks at priority projects for the immediate year (the one-year plan) and then far into the future (the six-year plan). Included...
NILES — Riverfront Park will be a popular destination for residents and visitors alike this summer. The council approved a trio of agenda items concerning the park, which included moving forward with annual events such as the Niles Burn Run, Riverfest and the Niles Bluegrass festival. The Niles Burn...
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria City Council voted unanimously to move forward with a skate park construction project by accepting the city's one and only bid. The city received and approved the $2,089,242 bid from Lash Construction of Santa Barbara. The money will be used to build a park designed by Dreamland Skateparks out of Oregon. The
Buff City Soap is opening a "soap makery" in the Main Street Oak Ridge shopping center.
The location, as announced in signs and on the company's website and Facebook page, will be at 740 W. Main Street, next to TJ Maxx retail store.
