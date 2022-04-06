Results from contested Janesville, Beloit Rock County Board races

The votes are in and the winners in contested races for the Rock County Board of Supervisors have been determined after Tuesday’s election.

Incumbents won three races in Janesville-based districts 21, 23 and 26, while a former Janesville City Council member won a seat in District 24.

District 18

In a race to fill the vacancy left by Bob Yeomans, Sutterlin won over Billy Bob Grahn by a 20-point margin. The District 18 seat represents downtown Janesville, the Fourth Ward neighborhood and other neighborhoods north and east of downtown. Sutterlin could not be reached for comment.

District 21

Incumbent Fox won election over Alan Furnas to fill the vacancy left by the departing Pam Bostwick. The district covers the city of Janesville north of downtown and west of Milton Avenue and extends into the town of Janesville east of the Rock River.

Fox said Furnas ran a fair race, but was excited to “come out on top. While Fox thinks there may be some reigning in of spending by the board, he hopes that his constituents are served well for the time being. “The good thing about Rock County board is everybody is trying to do the right thing, regardless of political affiliation,” he said.

District 23

Incumbent Podzilni was not surprised to learn of his victory over John Smecko, considering his lengthy time served on the board already. As a representative of District 23, which is made up of neighborhoods on Janesville’s east side, Pozilni said he’s “very delighted” to retain his seat and said he’s looking forward to continue making decisions people in Rock County will be comfortable with.

“I’ve been on every committee that the county has [had] in the past 22 years,” Podzilni said. “Wherever they want to place me, I will be capable of carrying out these duties.”

District 24

Jim Farrell, who edged out opponent Kevin A. Stone, is ready to start tackling issues such as the county’s health situation and spending of ARPA funds. Farrell’s District 24 seat encompasses neighborhoods on the city’s east side.

“The county is in a very exciting time,” Farrell said. “There’s going to be a lot of improvements and I look forward to our county improving financially.”

District 26

Incumbent Tricia Clasen, who won the District 26 seat over John Burt, said her main priority is to be a voice for the people “who need it the most.” That district includes the southeastern corner of the city of Janesville east of Interstate 90/39, whose people she said graciously advocated for her to remain in her position on the board.

“I believe that Rock County has so many issues that are best served by local politicians who are able to serve the community,” Clasen said.

Beloit races

One incumbent in a contested, Beloit-based county board race, Robert Potter, was unseated.

District 12

April Whitledge of Beloit, who defeated Lucas Carter for the District 12 seat, was convicted of stealing $60,000 in 2007 from her former employer, according to Rock County court records. Whitledge will serve the western and southwestern portion of Beloit after garnering 62.4% of the vote.

Whitledge hung up when a Gazette reporter called to ask for comment and identified himself.

District 17

Kim Schneider defeated Robert Potter, who represented District 6 prior to the redistricting process. Schneider won with 68.7% of the vote and will serve the northeastern portion of Beloit.

Schneider could not be reached for comment.