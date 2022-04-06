Voters choose Lazar for a six-year term on the Court of Appeals, and other Sheboygan County election results

SHEBOYGAN - On Tuesday, voters elected the entire Sheboygan County board, the eastern Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge, and some city council, town board and school board positions.

Plymouth Mayor Don Pohlman and Sheboygan Falls Mayor Randy Meyer, who both ran unopposed, were re-elected for their eighth and 10th two-year terms, respectively.

Here are the unofficial results of the Court of Appeals race and contested races in Sheboygan Falls, Plymouth and the town of Sheboygan.

District 2 Court of Appeals election results

Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Lori Kornblum by a 55% to 45% margin to earn a six-year term on the District 2 Court of Appeals.

District 2 covers 12 counties: Sheboygan, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Winnebago.

In Sheboygan County, Lazar won 52% of the vote, by a 630-vote margin.

Lazar, from Brookfield, has been a Circuit Court judge in Waukesha County since 2015. She campaigned on a conservative judicial philosophy.

Kornblum, a former Milwaukee County prosecutor from Mequon, was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Sheboygan Falls city council election results

Rachel Howard defeated incumbent Paul Jensen for the District 2 seat on the Sheboygan Falls city council by a margin of just seven votes.

Howard secured 50.5% of the vote, with 233 votes to Jensen's 226.

Howard, 27, campaigned on transparent government, engaging constituents and encouraging growth of the city.

Plymouth school board election results

Three candidates ran for two seats up for election on the Plymouth Joint School District board.

Incumbent Janell Bohn, 54, earned a three-year term, with 1,461 votes, and incumbent Bob Travis, 60, earned a two-year term with 1,352 votes.

Jared Gomez, trailing Travis by about 300 votes with 1,049 total, did not win a seat on the school board.

Bohn, 54, was appointed to the board last summer. Her daughters attended Plymouth schools after his family intentionally moved into the Plymouth School District ten years ago, she said.

Travis, 60, has been a school board member since 2013 and board president since the spring of 2021. He campaigned on continuing to navigate challenges in schools post-pandemic.

Town of Sheboygan board election results

Tim Winkel narrowly defeated Diane Schmahl for a two-year term on the five-member town of Sheboygan board, after longtime board member Char Gumm did not seek reelection.

Winkel won by a margin of just six votes, with 745 votes to Schmahl's 739.

Winkel, 57, is a friend of Gumm and started regularly attending town board meetings in 2010, he told the Sheboygan Press. He says continued growth of the town of Sheboygan is a priority for residents.

