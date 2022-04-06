ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Voters choose Lazar for a six-year term on the Court of Appeals, and other Sheboygan County election results

By Maya Hilty, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tkq5k_0f0hRaN700

SHEBOYGAN - On Tuesday, voters elected the entire Sheboygan County board, the eastern Wisconsin Court of Appeals judge, and some city council, town board and school board positions.

Plymouth Mayor Don Pohlman and Sheboygan Falls Mayor Randy Meyer, who both ran unopposed, were re-elected for their eighth and 10th two-year terms, respectively.

Here are the unofficial results of the Court of Appeals race and contested races in Sheboygan Falls, Plymouth and the town of Sheboygan.

District 2 Court of Appeals election results

Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Lori Kornblum by a 55% to 45% margin to earn a six-year term on the District 2 Court of Appeals.

District 2 covers 12 counties: Sheboygan, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Winnebago.

In Sheboygan County, Lazar won 52% of the vote, by a 630-vote margin.

Lazar, from Brookfield, has been a Circuit Court judge in Waukesha County since 2015. She campaigned on a conservative judicial philosophy.

Kornblum, a former Milwaukee County prosecutor from Mequon, was appointed to the position by Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Sheboygan Falls city council election results

Rachel Howard defeated incumbent Paul Jensen for the District 2 seat on the Sheboygan Falls city council by a margin of just seven votes.

Howard secured 50.5% of the vote, with 233 votes to Jensen's 226.

Howard, 27, campaigned on transparent government, engaging constituents and encouraging growth of the city.

Plymouth school board election results

Three candidates ran for two seats up for election on the Plymouth Joint School District board.

Incumbent Janell Bohn, 54, earned a three-year term, with 1,461 votes, and incumbent Bob Travis, 60, earned a two-year term with 1,352 votes.

Jared Gomez, trailing Travis by about 300 votes with 1,049 total, did not win a seat on the school board.

Bohn, 54, was appointed to the board last summer. Her daughters attended Plymouth schools after his family intentionally moved into the Plymouth School District ten years ago, she said.

Travis, 60, has been a school board member since 2013 and board president since the spring of 2021. He campaigned on continuing to navigate challenges in schools post-pandemic.

Town of Sheboygan board election results

Tim Winkel narrowly defeated Diane Schmahl for a two-year term on the five-member town of Sheboygan board, after longtime board member Char Gumm did not seek reelection.

Winkel won by a margin of just six votes, with 745 votes to Schmahl's 739.

Winkel, 57, is a friend of Gumm and started regularly attending town board meetings in 2010, he told the Sheboygan Press. He says continued growth of the town of Sheboygan is a priority for residents.

Reach Maya Hilty at 920-400-7485 or MHilty@sheboygan.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @maya_hilty.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals election; Lazar unseats Kornblum

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Voters in southeastern Wisconsin elevated a conservative-backed Waukesha County judge to a state Court of Appeals seat on Tuesday in a race that took a sharp partisan turn and featured ads referring to the Waukesha Christmas parade killings. Maria Lazar defeated incumbent Court of Appeals Judge Lori...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County executive election; Kerkman defeats Matoska-Mentink

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County voters on Tuesday, April 5 elected Samantha Kerkman as the first female executive, and the fifth executive, in county history. Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in the race. Kenosha County touts itself as Wisconsin's hottest for economic development. Since 2013, it has added more than 12,000...
The Post-Crescent

District 2 Court of Appeals candidate has endorsements who worked to decertify the 2020 election

As efforts persist without evidence that widespread voter fraud led to a stolen presidency, key players in the effort by Wisconsin Republicans to overturn the 2020 election are endorsing a local judge's bid on the court of appeals.  Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar is backed by multiple individuals calling for election fraud reviews as she faces incumbent Lori Kornblum for District 2 Court of Appeals. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Brookfield, WI
State
Washington State
Sheboygan County, WI
Government
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Government
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Walworth, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
City
Sheboygan, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
WEAU-TV 13

Older Wisconsin drivers will have to renew their license soon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Seniors in Wisconsin whose driver’s licenses expired will soon have to make that trek back to the DMV. On Tuesday, the Dept. of Transportation announced its Division of Motor Vehicles’ extension of license expiration dates for residents who are 60 years old or older expires at the end of the month. Drivers that age whose licenses expired in January, February, or March of this year will have until March 31 to renew.
WISCONSIN STATE
WHEC TV-10

Local village elections results

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Numerous village elections are happening Monday from noon - 9 p.m. We will update the results as they come in. Hilton Mayor (4-year term) Hilton Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Scottsville Mayor (4-year term) Scottsville Trustees (2 seats) (4-year term) Genesee County. Bergen Trustees (2...
WISN

All Wisconsin spring general election results

MILWAUKEE — The April 5 spring general election features more than 300 races and referendums across southeastern Wisconsin. Below, you will find all of the races and results separated by county, along with the results of the race for Milwaukee mayor and the District 2 Court of Appeals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Court Of Appeals#Some City Council#Circuit Court
Urban Milwaukee

Drilling For Gold in Wisconsin

Plans to conduct exploratory drilling for gold and copper in north-central Wisconsin appear to be moving ahead now that a Canadian mining company has received an exploration license. GreenLight Metals, a Toronto-based company, submitted a $5,000 bond to the state and received an exploration license on Feb. 17 doing business...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bank branches closing across United States, and locally

WAUKESHA — Downtown Waukesha residents may have noticed a few different bank branches throughout downtown Waukesha have closed over the years. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., this is part of a nationwide trend. — Ty Taylor, president and CEO...
WAUKESHA, WI
Fox News

Kenosha County ravaged by BLM riots flips red after decades of Dem leadership

Wisconsin's Kenosha County executive flipped red for the first time in decades after the city gained widespread attention amid damaging riots and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Voters elected Samantha Kerkman on April 5th as the county executive. The race was described as nonpartisan, but Kerkman had the backing of Republicans and serves as a Republican state representative. Her opponent, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, is a Democrat and serves as the Clerk of Courts.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
B105

Small Wisconsin Town Votes To Support Legalizing Marijuana In Landslide Decision

Wisconsin is still one of the states with the strictest penalties for marijuana. Nearby Minnesota has medicinal marijuana. Neighboring Michigan and Illinois both have recreational adult use as well. Wisconsin currently only allows CBD. It has many in the state frustrated and in the past few years many cities have decriminalized marijuana. This week, a small town in Northern Wisconsin held their election and put an advisory referendum on the ballot concerning legalization of cannabis.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine broke election law, Wanggaard alleges

RACINE, Wis. - Wisconsin State Sen. Van Wanggaard filed a complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, accusing Racine of breaking election law – on election day. The state senator accuses the city he represents of encouraging "ballot harvesting" by suggesting that one person can submit ballots on behalf of other people.
RACINE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Honorary Street Name For Lena’s Food Co-Founder

A stretch of the former N. 4th Street will soon honor two Milwaukee leaders. N. Vel R. Phillips Avenue will be given honorary signage recognizing Bezelee Martin between W. Garfield Ave. and W. Meinecke Ave. Martin became Wisconsin’s first licensed Black car dealer in the 1950s. With his wife, Lena...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Alleged fake elector Ruh loses De Pere city council seat

DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Incumbent De Pere Ald. Kelly Ruh was trying to hold on to her seat, but was defeated Tuesday night. She was subpoenaed in the federal investigation for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Lawmakers claimed she tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the...
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police chase, wanted Milwaukee man arrested: sheriff

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A wanted Milwaukee man was arrested after a police chase from Columbia County into Marquette County early Tuesday morning, April 5. The suspect, identified by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office as 27-year-old Dvarion Beamon, allegedly had active warrants out for his arrest from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Former Hospital Designated Historic

The Historic Preservation Commission unanimously granted permanent historic designation Monday to the oldest portion of the former Columbia Hospital, while UW-Milwaukee continues to pursue demolition of the structure in the middle of its campus. Supporters of the designation contend the university should further explore converting the largely unaltered building to housing, while UWM is seeking to demolish the structure because it has not identified a viable use for it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Woman identified in Sheboygan County crash

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased individual as 60-year-old Julie Hansen. Investigators said Hansen failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of CORD V and STHY 32. INITIAL REPORT 3/25. One person has died and four suffered injuries following...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

549
Followers
148
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy