Athens to spend $25,000 to renovate senior center

By Erica Smith Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago
ATHENS — The Athens-Limestone Senior Center, vacated since December, is expected to be placed back in use this month after the Athens City Council last week appropriated $25,000 for repairs.

The council action came after Mayor Ronnie Marks, District 2 Councilman Harold Wales and District 5 Councilman Wayne Harper did a walk-through of the center. The building, located at 912 W. Pryor St. in Athens, was used as an armory during World War II.

The center was one of seven centers in Limestone County used by the Council on Aging until late December, when Susan McGrady, director of the council, decided they would vacate the building due to issues she said were unsafe.

In the process of putting on a new roof in December, there was a storm which caused leaking in the building but repairs and clean up were done in four days. There was also an exterior door which would not lock but has since been repaired.

Wales said more money is needed to renovate the center, but the $25,000 should be enough to reopen it.

“What we did on our walk-through is just take a visual look at the entire building. What we looked at that needed the most attention was painting. The woodwork needs painted very badly,” he said.

Wales said the carpet in the offices and hallways is in very bad condition and needs to be replaced. Also, Wales said, one commode is leaking and will cause the bathroom floor to rot if not repaired.

The building also needs cleaning, Wales said, due to too much dust and cobwebs, especially in the offices. “It’s just neglect since those areas are not being used anymore. Also, there’s just a lot of debris that just needs hauled away and discarded.”

Wales said the $25,000 appropriation will just take care of the pressing, visual needs.

Marks said he got estimates from Athens’ Public Works Department, which will be doing most of the renovations. However, Marks said, the city will hire someone to replace the carpet.

The $25,000 appropriation, which comes from the fiscal 2021 general funds surplus, was approved unanimously by the council on March 28.

Whether or not the Council on Aging resumes use of the building, Marks said, the city plans to make it available for seniors.

“This is just us, the city of Athens, operating a center that is geared towards senior activities,” Marks said. Some of the activities will be playing cards, bingo and dance classes.

